Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRIVATE sector investment into Zimbabwe's agricultural sector continues to rise, accounting for 63% of the wheat output last year, the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has said.

AMA said contract farming contributed 158 000 tonnes of the 250 000 tonnes of wheat during the 2020/2021 farming season.

According to the AMA's latest newsletter, Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA) chairperson Graeme Murdoch said the private sector-funded crop "was considered the largest contributor to what was a very good wheat crop."

Murdoch said through private sector funding in Zimbabwe, agricultural production has improved.

Currently, 16 contractors in grains, oilseeds and horticulture are in compliance with AMA's contract farming regulations, the regulatory body said.

AMA's chief executive officer Clever Isaya applauded FCCA's efforts to increase the area under production for various crops in the country.

"In the short time they have been in existence, they have done a great job in complementing the government's efforts to ensure food security and self-sufficiency in line with the agriculture and food systems (transformation) strategy," he said.

"Part of our efforts this year are targeted at promoting contract farming and encouraging private sector investment in agriculture," Isaya added.

Registration of contractors with AMA is in line with Statutory Instrument 140 of 2013.

AMA said it will pursue various programmes aimed at developing local and regional markets and improving the environment that allows agriculture investment to thrive.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Wheat Board (ZWB) annual conference in Harare this week, Lands and Agriculture deputy minister Vangelis Haritatos encouraged the private sector to participate in wheat production in a bid to reduce the country's cereal import bill.

He said the government thrust was to see more millers and other private players joining contract farming to ensure 40% of their raw materials requirements are provided by the private sector and they will get 60% from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

GMB recorded 208 343 metric tonnes of wheat during the review period, with 60% of the produce rated as premium grade.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Grey, #List

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days