Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday accused the opposition and civic groups of using Gukurahundi to stir people's emotions against his government.

Mnangagwa made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by Zanu-PF second secretary Kembo Mohadi while addressing a rally at Tshefunye, Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North.

As has become tradition, the ruling party bussed supporters to the rally.

Mnangagwa said his government had opened debate on Gukurahundi, but accused the opposition of using the new found freedom of speech to incite hatred against the government over the unresolved 1980s mass killings.

"Unfortunately, we have an opposition that believes in violence, division and chaos as a formula for development," he said.

"As you are aware, this province is one of the provinces that suffered from Gukurahundi.

"They have used Gukurahundi to stir up our people's emotions in order to divide us at the expense of development.

Mohadi was in Tsholotsho to drum up support for the party's candidates contesting for the vacant seats in the by-elections. On Friday, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was in Bulawayo on a campaign trail.

Mnangagwa has met various stakeholders, including traditional leaders and the clergy to find redress on the emotive issue.

Critics have said the President must facilitate dialogue with the victims and offer an apology.

His predecessor the late Robert Mugabe never offered any apology, but described the killings as a "moment of madness".

Source - The Standard

