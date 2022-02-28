Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa led Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) has called on Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to retract statements he made on  February 26, where he threatened to crush the opposition like lice.

The opposition said the statements fuelled violence at a time when the country was witnessing rising cases of politically-motivated attacks mainly targeted at CCC supporters.

Last weekend, a number of CCC members were injured after being brutally attacked by suspected Zanu-PF activists at a rally addressed by Chamisa in  Kwekwe.

The violence claimed the life of CCC supporter Mboneni Ncube, who was allegedly stabbed with a spear.

Ncube, who was buried on Friday, left behind a daughter and a wife.

According to CCC interim deputy chairperson Job Sikhala, suspected Zanu-PF activists have also set up torture bases in St Mary's, Chitungwiza, to "deal" with opposition supporters.

Last week, unknown suspects stormed a house belonging to CCC's interim deputy president Tendai Biti's in Harare and severely assaulted a security guard manning the premises.

Human rights organisations, the clergy and  the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) have also raised concern over increasing cases of political violence amid fears this will dent the credibility of the polls.

CCC interim national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the violence was deeply worrying.

"The CCC condemns the escalation of political violence, particularly the egregious attacks against our members as we approach the 26 March by-elections," said Mahere.

"We call for an immediate end to this clear pattern of political violence by Zanu-PF against the CCC.

"We further call for a full retraction of the statements by one senior Zanu-PF official to the effect that CCC members must be crushed like lice."

Mahere said it was the duty of different constitutional bodies to ensure that political violence is eradicated.

"The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, the Zec and the Zimbabwe Republic Police must urgently investigate these statements and the series of violent attacks against CCC and ensure there is accountability for the perpetrators.

"An electoral process soaked in the blood of innocent citizens is not the sort of electoral process the citizens of Zimbabwe deserve," Mahere said.

Analysts said the political violence was not surprising, with political analyst Effie Ncube adding that it has become entrenched into Zimbabwe's body politic, particularly towards elections.

"This has been the case since 1980 and the level of violence rises and falls depending on the strength of the opposition.

"When faced with a weak opposition, Zanu-PF reduces its reliance on violence, and when facing a stronger opposition violence goes up," the political analyst said.

"Zanu-PF is a violent party with undemocratic tendencies. Most importantly, Zanu-PF knows it cannot win a free and fair election; therefore violence is Zanu-PF's way of compensating for its weaknesses. Because of this, 2023 will be far worse."

Another political analyst Farai Maguwu added: "Violence and terror is written in the DNA of Zimbabwe's politics right from independence, the Gukurahundi, the violence of 1990 and 2000 coming forward."

"We have always had violence that comes with elections, in every election cycle in Zimbabwe," Maguwu said.

"It's a foregone conclusion that people are going to lose their lives and property.

"It's a clear indication that 2023 is going to be a bloodbath, needless loss of lives and peace only returns after elections and especially if Zanu-PF gets what it wants.

"It's time for introspection for all Zimbabweans if elections really serve a purpose in politics to change anything."

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa accused CCC of stoking the violence by staging rallies close to venues where President Emmerson Mnangagwa would be addressing ruling party supporters.

"Why is Chamisa trolling the president?…

"Why is he trying to make sure that where Zanu-PF is the following day he is also there? This is mischief on his part.

"He wants to generate tensions between political parties," said Mutsvangwa last week.

Source - The Standard
More on: #CCC, #Chiwenga, #Violence

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days