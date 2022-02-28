Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) must be "hit hard" with lawsuits to force the elections management body to be transparent in handling the voters' roll.

Zec has been at pains to explain discrepancies uncovered in the voters roll and has dismissed the document as fake and tampered with to discredit the electoral body.

The elections body has also accused politicians of causing confusion by signing affidavits with fake addresses for their supporters for use in voter registration.

Zec has also threatened to sue pressure groups, data activists and other stakeholders for publicising alleged discrepancies with registrants' particulars arguing this posed a security risk.

Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has been accused of fuelling the confusion after she claimed that the elections management body was only accountable to Parliament.

Moyo said Zec's defensive approach to criticism must invite lawsuits from the public and other stakeholders to ensure transparency and  to safeguard the credibility of the March 26 by-elections.

"It is very clear that Zec, through its chairperson Chigumba and its chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana, is contemptuous of voters and prospective voters; and the time has come for voters and prospective voters to hit ZEC very hard with lawsuits from left, right and centre," Moyo said.

"That is what now needs to be done, by voters and prospective voters. Zec must be sued like hell. Civil society and other well-wishers, who want to see free and fair elections in Zimbabwe, must brace themselves and get ready to assist voters and prospective voters to support public interest litigation by voters and prospective voters."

Some of the discrepancies uncovered include the movement of over 170 000 registered voters from their constituencies.

Independent election watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) urged Zec to subject the voters' roll to independent data experts to allay the confusion and safeguard the credibility of the elections.

"Otherwise, Zec is accountable to the public; that is why section 233 (d) of the constitution requires Zec, and indeed all Commissions, "to promote transparency and accountability" as a public institution.

"Zec is required by the constitution to do this, that is to promote transparency and accountability, as an independent body which is not subject to the direction or indirect control of anyone, not even Parliament," Moyo added.

"So, it is very clear that as an independent constitutional body in a constitutional democracy, Zec is without any doubt accountable to the public in accordance with the law. That is the essence of a constitutional democracy, full stop. There is absolutely no way that an electoral body operating outside the law can ensure the conduct of elections and referendums that are efficient, free, fair and transparent in accordance with the law," he said.

"It is for this reason that the current Zec commissioners and senior managers must be disbanded and replaced."

Zec has in the past dismissed accusations that it rigs elections on behalf of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Zimbabwe's last major elections in 2018 were disputed and Zec was largely blamed for the chaos.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days