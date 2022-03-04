Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe seeks to boost ties with UAE

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona has moved a motion for ratification of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is expected to increase international air travel between the two countries.

Presenting BASA agreement in the National Assembly last Thursday, Mhona said the bilateral agreement would give Transport and Infrastructural Development ministry aeronautical authority and responsibility over negotiations and conclusion of BASA with the UAE.

"This agreement will go towards facilitating co-operation and co-ordination between the two States and towards the development of an integrated and sustainable air transport system consistent with best international practices in civil aviation," Mhona said.

"Grant of Rights - Article 2 states that each of the designated airlines of the parties shall enjoy certain rights, which include flying across the territory of the other contracting party, making stops in the territory of the other party for the purposes of discharging or taking international traffic in passengers, baggage or cargo.

"The entry into force of this agreement is subject to the parties notifying each other through diplomatic channels that their respective internal legal requirements for entry into force of the agreement have been fulfilled."

He added: "The parties acknowledge the importance of air transportation as a means of fostering co-operation and thus conclude an agreement which is in line with the letter and spirit of the Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944 (Chicago Convention)."

Mhona said the agreement would eliminate all forms of discrimination and anti-competitive practices in air travel and will allow designated airlines to compete freely in providing air transportation.

"There will be no restrictions on the capacity and number of frequencies or types of aircraft to be operated by each designated airline, no limitations by either party on the volume of traffic frequencies and regularity of service or aircraft types by the designated airlines and there will be no imposition of a first refusal requirement, uplift ratio, no objection fee or any other requirement with respect to capacity, frequencies or traffic which would be inconsistent with the purposes of this agreement."

He said it was imperative for Parliament to ratify BASA before President Emmerson Mnangagwa's expected visit to the UAE on March 13 to 16, 2022.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Ties, #UAE, #Boost

Comments


Must Read

Joshua Maponga apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi rant

16 mins ago | 129 Views

WATCH: Prophet Sovi foretells how the Russia-Ukraine war will end

1 hr ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe condones massacre - ZimVigil Diary

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mine workers understate 46% wage increment

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa says CCC has plans to thwart ZEC rigging

5 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tells NGOs to go assist in war-torn Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 953 Views

Mnangagwa to create economic zones in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwean truck drivers in SA face the boot

5 hrs ago | 1462 Views

MDC-T supporter arrested for destroying CCC posters

5 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zec can't cheat us this time, says CCC

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Time to close Gukurahundi genocide chapter, says Muzorewa

5 hrs ago | 599 Views

'Command agriculture failing due to unpaid loans'

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Demise of the status quo

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa must remain calm

5 hrs ago | 642 Views

Tenax hold Highlanders

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

NRZ lays off workers

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

BaTonga cultural village for Kariba

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Govt steps up fight against hostile foreign propaganda

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

No more bureacracy on Zimbabwe investments

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Traffic lights vending banned

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwe to host African Parliament summit

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Cloud seeding starts as crops suffer growing moisture stress

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt revisits digital transformation rollout

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

CAPS United hammer hapless WhaWha

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Another set of futile Western sanctions

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Russian banks switch to Chinese UnionPay after dicthing America's visa and mastercard

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

WATCH: Franco joins Sulumani Chimbetu

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Shiga Shiga on fire

5 hrs ago | 277 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days