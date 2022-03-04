Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T supporter arrested for destroying CCC posters

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
AN MDC Alliance supporter has been arraigned before the court on a charge of violating the Electoral Act after he destroyed campaign posters belonging to a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate in Epworth.

The suspect, Adam Kazembe (55), who is affiliated to Douglas Mwonzora's party, on Saturday appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with destruction of political posters and was granted $5 000 bail.

The posters belonged to CCC aspiring candidate for Epworth Earthrage Kureva, who will represent the party in the March 26 by-elections.

Allegations were that on March 3 at around 3pm, the informant, who is a CCC activist, was near Domboramwari Primary School in the company of fellow party members.

He saw Kazembe, who was in the company of three others who are still at large, removing CCC campaign posters from a school precast wall.

When the informant approached Kazembe, his accomplices ran away, leaving him behind.

The informant established that Kazembe and his accomplices had unlawfully removed or destroyed 28 CCC campaign posters on the school precast wall.

The matter was reported to the police in Epworth on March 4, leading to Kazembe's arrest.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
