Residents target dirty clinics, schools for cleaning

by Stephen Jakes

Luveve residents in Bulawayo have come together in a cleanup campaign targeting all local dirty schools and clinics in wards 15 and 16.The started at Mafakela Primary School situated in ward 15, which became the first target.The Bulawayo City Council has been blamed for not doing enough to keep suburban institutions clean thereby posing a risk to the lives of many.Luveve Residents Information and Publicity Representative Crispen Ngulube said their initiative is a non-political long-term driven project for developing their communityHe said they further look forward to engaging other stakeholders such as the school development committee and health departments, the City Council and other well Wishers to partake in our cleanup programme.."In future, we are looking forward to maintaining cleanliness in the whole of Luveve Constituency if they get donations in the form of tools and if more people are mobilized to partake in the programme," he said.Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) chairman Ambrose Sibindi said the strategy of the residents was a good initiative as it promotes community work and development."I think this is very proper of what we are hearing about the residents of Luveve that they have decided to take an initiative to make sure that they do cleanups in their area that is Luveve Constituency," he said.A resident, Martin Dliwayo said the initiative aims at achieving cleanliness and safety for health reasons at clinics and schools."As Luveve residents we aim at achieving cleanliness for our school children and patients from our local clinics through cutting of grass and picking up litter," said Dliwayo.