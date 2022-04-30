Telecel introduces US-dollar products

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MOBILE operator, Telecel Zimbabwe, has introduced a new US$1 promotional recharge bundle that has various packages that offer more convenience and greater airtime purchase options for customers.The promotion dubbed "Dollar on us" would see customers accessing different data, voice and SMS packages.In a press statement, chief executive officer, Mrs Angeline Vere, said the introduction of the forex promotion was a way of thanking customers for being loyal to the mobile operator."Over and above that this will help customers who only have 1USD not to worry about changing the money in order to buy airtime to make that very important call," Mrs Vere said."With the current economic challenges, the introduction of dollar on us promo came at the right time where most customers are trying to stretch their hard-earned dollar to cover a lot of things."Telecel customers can now get voice, data and SMSs with just one dollar."Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has already launched its ‘Smart US Dollar bundles while NetOne also has its US dollar airtime component accessed through the OneMoney facility.