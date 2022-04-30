Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THEY say desperate times call for desperate measures.It couldn't be truer for a man from St Peter's area near Old Pumula suburb in Bulawayo who pretended to be a census enumerator after he was busted with a married woman by her husband who came back home unexpected.It is alleged that when Nqobile Dube returned home from work earlier than usual he found Anold Tshuma also from the same suburb hanging out with his wife Samantha Sibanda in their living room.For Tshuma, who was in possession of a tablet, the scheme seemed to have worked fine when he pretended to be a census enumerator until Dube became suspicious and demanded his identity card, to prove that he was indeed a census enumerator.It is reported that Tshuma who had started asking Sibanda some questions failed to produce the identity card saying he had forgotten it at home.It is alleged that upon a brief inspection, in the house, Dube also found some empty beer bottles and an empty box of condoms behind a couch.According to a source, who spoke to B-Metro after the shocking discovery, a misunderstanding reportedly arose between Dube and Tshuma."For some time Tshuma was always visiting Sibanda whenever her husband went to work, but that day, he was unlucky. When he was busted Tshuma pretended to be a census enumerator but he failed to produce an identity card to prove his claims."That incensed Dube who also discovered some empty beer bottles and an empty box of condoms in the sitting room before he went out and took a thick wooden stick from his bedroom intending to assault Tshuma."Sensing danger Tshuma bolted out of the house and fled towards a nearby bushy area. Dube pursued him, caught up with him and struck him several times all over the body," said the source who declined to be named.Sibanda is said to have escaped from the scene leaving her ‘‘partner-in-crime'' facing the music alone.The source further said Tshuma, who is currently nursing injuries after allegedly receiving some heavy beatings from Dube, didn't report the matter to the police.When contacted for comment, Dube refused to entertain this reporter."What happened is my private life and doesn't have anything to do with the Press," he curtly said.B-Metro also contacted Sibanda and Tshuma but their phones rang unanswered.