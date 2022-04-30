Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
THEY say desperate times call for desperate measures.

It couldn't be truer for a man from St Peter's area near Old Pumula suburb in Bulawayo who pretended to be a census enumerator after he was busted with a married woman by her husband who came back home unexpected.

It is alleged that when Nqobile Dube returned home from work earlier than usual he found Anold Tshuma also from the same suburb hanging out with his wife Samantha Sibanda in their living room.

For Tshuma, who was in possession of a tablet, the scheme seemed to have worked fine when he pretended to be a census enumerator until Dube became suspicious and demanded his identity card, to prove that he was indeed a census enumerator.

It is reported that Tshuma who had started asking Sibanda some questions failed to produce the identity card saying he had forgotten it at home.

It is alleged that upon a brief inspection, in the house, Dube also found some empty beer bottles and an empty box of condoms behind a couch.

According to a source, who spoke to B-Metro after the shocking discovery, a misunderstanding reportedly arose between Dube and Tshuma.

"For some time Tshuma was always visiting Sibanda whenever her husband went to work, but that day, he was unlucky. When he was busted Tshuma pretended to be a census enumerator but he failed to produce an identity card to prove his claims.

"That incensed Dube who also discovered some empty beer bottles and an empty box of condoms in the sitting room before he went out and took a thick wooden stick from his bedroom intending to assault Tshuma.

"Sensing danger Tshuma bolted out of the house and fled towards a nearby bushy area. Dube pursued him, caught up with him and struck him several times all over the body," said the source who declined to be named.

Sibanda is said to have escaped from the scene leaving her ‘‘partner-in-crime'' facing the music alone.

The source further said Tshuma, who is currently nursing injuries after allegedly receiving some heavy beatings from Dube, didn't report the matter to the police.

When contacted for comment, Dube refused to entertain this reporter.

"What happened is my private life and doesn't have anything to do with the Press," he curtly said.

B-Metro also contacted Sibanda and Tshuma but their phones rang unanswered.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Man, #Pretends, #Married

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 849 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3261 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 851 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 317 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2307 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 186 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

20 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3400 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days