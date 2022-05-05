Latest News Editor's Choice


AMH scribes arrested while covering Chitungwiza by-election

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ALPHA Media Holdings journalists, Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi, have been arrested while covering the municipal by-election in Chitungwiza.

The by-election was being held in Ward 7, Zengeza West constituency .

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), representing the duo, confirmed the development.

ZLHR said the two are currently detained at St Mary's police station, awaiting being charged.

Mhlanga posted on his Twitter account that his offence was to film the arrest of Citizens Coalition for Change  (CCC) vice chairperson, Job Sikhala.

"Arrested in Chitungwiza filming a documentary on water challenges. We are being taken to the police station. My phone, a Pr0 40 Huawei, has been broken by police trying to destroy my footage as they arrested Job Sikhala.

CCC spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere said, "We reiterate that journalism is not a crime. The press should be free to carry out their duties without interference."

More to follow....

Source - NewZimbabwe

