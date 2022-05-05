Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora trashes arrogant British MP over 'fake and malicious' utterances

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC- Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora has dismissed recent claims by British legislator, Lord Jonathan Oates that his party is a Zanu-PF project.

He described the top British lawmaker's averments as grossly arrogant and urged him to do research before opening his mouth.

Mwonzora also said he would pursue the matter by writing personally to Oats dispelling the allegations.

"Lord Oats' utterances are fake and malicious. I do not work with Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance is not a Zanu-PF project. We are MDC Alliance, and we have legislators in parliament," Mwonzora said

He added, "His utterances are false and unfair to the MDC Alliance as we have a clear vision for the party and the country."

He took the opportunity to announce his party will hold an elective congress next month.

"We are going to congress. We as the MDC T are a party that is well established, and it has well established systems including the system of leadership determination," Mwonzora said.

"We have a constitution, and this constitution says after every five years we must go to an ordinary congress for purposes among other things to elect our leadership, to design or review policy and constitutional issues meant to strengthen our institution," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


