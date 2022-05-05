Latest News Editor's Choice


Student teachers join shutdown campaign

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Council of Student Teachers (Cost)will join today's shutdown that was called for by the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu).

Cost secretary-general Witness Rurumwa said the student teachers would join the rest of the country in sending the message to the government about the dire state of the economy.

"Our message to the government is very clear. #feesmustfall because education is not a priviledge, but a right. We are joining hands with our brothers and sisters in Zinasu on Monday so that the message gets to the government," Rurumwa said.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition president Peter Mutasa echoed the sentiments saying everyone should stay away on Monday.

"Students say they can no longer afford fees after recent hikes while workers are protesting against poor salaries and working conditions. Workers must stay home on Monday," Mutasa said.

However, Freedom of Rights Under Sovereign party president Manyara Muyenziwa said although the students had the right to protest, the Zanu-PF-led government was going to unleash violence on citizens.

"The #shutdownZimbabwe is a noble cause since students have a constitutional right to protest against the fee hikes by learning institutions. People are suffering. Their wages are erratic. The poor are being made poorer because of the misdirected policies by the regime," Muyenziwa said.

"The tragedy that we have is of a government which tells people that it is listening, but continues to thwart dissent. The #shutdownZimbabwe will not be successful because Zanu-PF is a system composed of the security personnel. Above all, the opposition politics in Zimbabwe is divided such that they cannot unite for a common purpose," he added.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Shut, #Down, #Teachers

Most Popular In 7 Days