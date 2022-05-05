Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora plays down Zanu-PF links

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC) president Douglas Mwonzora has sought to play down accusations by British Lord Jonathan Oates that his political outfit is getting funding from the ruling party, Zanu-PF.

Addressing journalists at a Press conference on Friday Mwonzora said: "We are perturbed as the MDC by the statement that was given in the House of Lords by Lord Oates, as he uttered something to the effect that MDC-T is sponsored by Zanu-PF. That statement is false and we condemn it because the lord did not do his research."

Lord Oates, told the British House of Lords that Mwonzora's project lost recent by-elections despite receiving US$1,5 million from the government for campaign.

"We are going to write a letter to the Liberal party to correct what they have done. The MDC is an independent party with a clear vision of its own. The fact that we have chosen the politics of not being unnecessarily confrontational does not mean we are an appendage of Zanu-PF, we are an independent party," Mwonzora added.

Mwonzora said his party was financed by public funds that finance political parties while also confirming that the party was going for congress at the end of June.

He added that only nominated candidates would contest.

Mwonzora berated the transport system that has literally collapsed and brutality at police checkpoints.

"Our public transport system has basically collapsed. We have seen that the government monopolisation of public transport is problematic. The government is failing to provide adequate transport. And in trying to enforce the monopoly there is a lot of police brutality that has now emerged and a lot of human rights abuses that are now happening," he said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe




Most Popular In 7 Days