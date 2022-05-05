Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo council rangers go on rampage

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A resident of Bulawayo's peri-urban St Peters village is nursing gunshot wounds after municipal rangers went on the rampage beating residents before firing live ammunition in a dispute over armed robbery claims.

Police and the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) confirmed the shooting incident, which happened on April 30.

"We have charged the ranger with negligently causing serious bodily harm," Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said.

MIHR condemned the shooting incident as barbaric and in violation of section 53 of the constitution which guarantees human rights.

In its findings, the human rights group said they received a report alleging that the rangers went on a shooting rampage and  wounded a young man at St Peters village.

"The organisation conducted a community fact finding on the matter and in the process interviewed 14 community members, who include the shooting victim and some of his family members, young men who were arrested and beaten on the day, community leaders, the family where the shooting took place and other community eye witnesses," reads the report.

The MIHR said one Austin Ncube went to the shops in the suburb with his friends to buy beer with a US$10 note on April 29.

"The shop lady then claimed that Ncube gave her US$1 and a scuffle ensued, but was resolved by the locals.

"On April 30, the shop lady brought a neighbourhood watch member claiming she was robbed of 1 600 rand by Ncube and his friends.

"The neighbourhood watch member said they should pay back US$20, which they refused.

"A council van with about 13 rangers came to the shops and at first it looked like they wanted to buy something, but did not."

The rangers went on to arrest Kelvin Nkomo and Milton Dube whom they had found at the shops without informing them of the charges.

Locals protested, leading to the release of the duo.

The rangers later went to try and apprehend Ncube over armed robbery charges, but he ran away.

"It is then that the rangers began beating young men around with batons. The rangers began firing shots while chasing the young men. It is during that incident that they shot a front glass window at a house.

"One Dumisani Nkomo attempted to take pictures and a ranger grabbed his cellphone and crushed it on the ground before beating him."

MIHR said one Thamsanqa Mchena tried to rescue Dumisani, but another ranger shot at him and the bullet hit him on the right thigh.

He was taken to Mpilo Hospital for treatment.

Source - The Standard
More on: #BCC, #Ranger, #Rampage

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa says he is on course to upstage Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zanu-PF Conference exposes Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

Activist sues Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

EU against Zimbabwe's own Patriot Act

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa's govt succumbs to pressure

2 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa in secret visit to Marange

2 hrs ago | 780 Views

Zanu-PF quakes over shutdown

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chamisa's CCC in by-election landslide

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mwonzora plays down Zanu-PF links

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimdollar measures show desperation'

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Examination fees shocker

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

'Killer' soldier granted bail

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Student teachers join shutdown campaign

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe patriotism being bastardised

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

BCC needs complete overhaul

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Govt should restore teachers' dignity

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Let's shut down Zimbabwe!

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Draw derails Dembare

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Kombis back on the road

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zupco deal: The cost of corruption

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwean commuters bear brunt of police, motorists' war

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Murky Zupco deal backfires

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Police guarantee public security

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bosso fans call for coach Mandla Mpofu to leave

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Joyce Banda in Zimbabwe for groundbreaking ceremony

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Govt not withdrawing US$175 civil servants benefit'

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Long-distance buses start ferrying urban commuters today

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Tsvangirai estate: Workers claim US$150 000

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Police arrest 10 000 motorists in blitz

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Two die in stampede at Castle Tankard

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Twenty five Malawians illegally enter Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1336 Views

The Mundoza tree has become an oracle

17 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Nicola Faith Dyakonda winners the 2022 Girls in ICT hackathon held at the University of Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 300 Views

Ministers clash in ZANU PF factionalism

19 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Woman stabs best friend for bedding her husband

20 hrs ago | 3308 Views

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo: are Matabeles co-owners of Zimbabwe?

20 hrs ago | 1192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days