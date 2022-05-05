Zanu-PF Women's League conference preps pace up

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Preparations for the Zanu-PF Women's League elective conference to be held next month are gathering momentum, with leaders calling for unity among all members.The conference is scheduled for June 23 to 26.Women's League Secretary Mabel Chinomona said unity should prevail in the party wing."What we want is unity in the national executive of the Zanu-PF Women's League. We want a Women's League that is not infiltrated by people who just come for positions."Some people are sent (to destabilise the Wing). We have already heard that money is being dished out somewhere but people should know that when money starts to be circulated, it is buys dirty things," said Chinomona.Zanu-PF Women's League Secretary for Administration Monica Mutsvangwa implored women to continue working for the development of the party and the country.She said as the country moves towards the 2023 harmonised elections, women had a big role to play."As we go forward, there is a lot of work to be done so we need to put our heads together and remain steadfast as women, doing tangible work," said Mutsvangwa."Let's continue to support President Mnangagwa in all the programmes that you have heard (from Chinomona). Others have been saying ‘shutdown Zimbabwe'. Why should we shutdown?"Every one of you must know that you have a role to play wherever you are, to work for your family. President Mnangagwa is opening industries, President Mnangagwa is bringing investments into the country."When we see detractors talking, we as Women's League, should tell our children in the village not to get lost because of people who don't want to see the black people succeeding."The Zanu-PF Women's League elective conference is being held in the build up to the party's congress scheduled for later this year.The Zanu-PF Youth League held its elective conference last week that ushered in a new leadership.