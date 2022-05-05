Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF Women's League conference preps pace up

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Preparations for the Zanu-PF Women's League elective conference to be held next month are gathering momentum, with leaders calling for unity among all members.

The conference is scheduled for June 23 to 26.

Women's League Secretary Mabel Chinomona said unity should prevail in the party wing.

"What we want is unity in the national executive of the Zanu-PF Women's League. We want a Women's League that is not infiltrated by people who just come for positions.

"Some people are sent (to destabilise the Wing). We have already heard that money is being dished out somewhere but people should know that when money starts to be circulated, it is buys dirty things," said Chinomona.

Zanu-PF Women's League Secretary for Administration Monica Mutsvangwa implored women to continue working for the development of the party and the country.

She said as the country moves towards the 2023 harmonised elections, women had a big role to play.

"As we go forward, there is a lot of work to be done so we need to put our heads together and remain steadfast as women, doing tangible work," said Mutsvangwa.

"Let's continue to support President Mnangagwa in all the programmes that you have heard (from Chinomona). Others have been saying ‘shutdown Zimbabwe'. Why should we shutdown?

"Every one of you must know that you have a role to play wherever you are, to work for your family. President Mnangagwa is opening industries, President Mnangagwa is bringing investments into the country.

"When we see detractors talking, we as Women's League, should tell our children in the village not to get lost because of people who don't want to see the black people succeeding."

The Zanu-PF Women's League elective conference is being held in the build up to the party's congress scheduled for later this year.

The Zanu-PF Youth League held its elective conference last week that ushered in a new leadership.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Bosso coach says he doesn't have depth

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Dembare brace for Bosso clash

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zambia acting as a strategic hub for US military operation in the region

2 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mthwakazi symbol removed from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport billboard

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Pachedu's shutdown suffers monumental flop?

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Uproar over police bosses hefty perks

3 hrs ago | 1054 Views

ZAPU treasurer general quits

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

'Zimbabwe army will step in if Zanu-PF loses in 2023, calls for dialogue'

3 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Harare govt removes shield signage at Joshua Mqabuko Airport

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Armed security thwarted protests?

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF identifies Zimbabwe's security threat

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission demands proof of how it 'rigs' elections

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Teenager dies during Nyau dance ritual

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Govt moves to compensate depositors

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt killing Zimdollar'

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa on pricing

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

ZNA disowns shoplifting 'soldier'

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Bulawayo's informal sector overregulated'

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

AMH journalists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

BCC ropes in private players on roads

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Beitbridge Border Post project on course

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabweans ignore national shutdown calls

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Nightshifts at Lake Gwayi Shangani

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean athlete forced to forfeit R50 000 in prize money in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

NRZ in US$3,5m rolling stock revamp

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Work to ensure smooth drive to Tsholotsho begins

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Unmask the faceless sponsored detractors

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Biti regurgitates application

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's activist humiliated

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Stayaway that never was exposes Western puppets

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Minister Kazembe's corrupt allies suspended

5 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Macheso remembers departed music legends

15 hrs ago | 890 Views

Johanne Masowe church donates vehicle to CCA

15 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Liquor hubs should contribute funds to psychiatric centres

20 hrs ago | 696 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days