Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Work to ensure smooth drive to Tsholotsho begins

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE rehabilitation of the 115km Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road has begun and is expected to be complete before the end of the year as the Second Republic ups the developmental momentum in the region.

Having sound roads is one of the critical enablers towards achieving set targets under the National Development Strategy (NDS1), the Government's five-year economic master plan, which spans 2021 to 2025.

The first phase begins at the 10km peg from Bulawayo and is expected to stretch up to the Gwayi River bridge in Umguza District.

Another contracted company will start its work from the Tsholotsho Business Centre to the same bridge, officials said.

The road project was earlier estimated to cost about $350 million, and is expected to bring huge relief to the motoring public and enhance economic operations in the district, which is home to the first-ever Rural Electrification Agency's 60KW solar project at Bemba area under Chief Tategulu, 70km from Tsholotsho Business Centre.

Despite the distance from Bulawayo to Tsholotsho being only 115km, it presently takes up to four hours to drive due to the bad state of the road.

The dilapidated state of the road has also forced public transporters and private operators, including cross-border transporters popularly known as Omalayitsha, to use the longer route via Solusi, which adds on to the cost of transportation.

"The proposal is that we will be having one company doing that stretch from the 10km peg going for 5km initially but the whole plan is to stretch up to Gwayi River bridge," Tsholotsho district development coordinator, Mr Aaron Gono, said.

"Another company will then start its work from the Tsholotsho business centre to the same bridge.

"Barring any unforeseen eventualities, this project is expected to wind up before the end of the year."

Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo, also confirmed the progress in rehabilitating the road.

"This is what we have always wanted as a province, we want to thank the Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa who have listened to our pleas.

"The development will come with a massive economic benefit. Goods and  services have been very expensive due to the poor road network but all this shall soon become a thing of the past," said Minister Moyo.

The road is un-trafficable just after Nyamandlovu as one approaches the Khami River bridge, with negative impact on businesses as well.

Local businessman, Mr Melusi Ndebele, said the rehabilitation works were good news to businesses as it will boost investment confidence.

He said when the road was intact, they used to take just an hour to drive from Tsholotsho Business Centre to Bulawayo but now it was a four-hour drive.

"Transporting goods will be made easy. Our businesses are affected now because the one-hour journey is now four hours," said Mr Ndebele.

"We used to drive to Bulawayo in the morning to replenish their stock in good time to sell our wares which is no longer the case now. Better road will boost business."

The Government continues to make significant progress under the second phase of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) in its efforts to improve the country's road network with Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube apportioning 33 percent of the 2021 national budget towards infrastructure projects.

The massive investment in road rehabilitation and construction will help lay a sound foundation for economic growth given that transportation is a key enabler of economic growth and development.

During the post-Cabinet briefing last week, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said grading and graveling of Lupila-Nanda Road in Tsholotsho is now 90 percent complete.


Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Bosso coach says he doesn't have depth

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Dembare brace for Bosso clash

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zambia acting as a strategic hub for US military operation in the region

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mthwakazi symbol removed from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport billboard

3 hrs ago | 820 Views

Pachedu's shutdown suffers monumental flop?

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Uproar over police bosses hefty perks

3 hrs ago | 1055 Views

ZAPU treasurer general quits

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

'Zimbabwe army will step in if Zanu-PF loses in 2023, calls for dialogue'

3 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Harare govt removes shield signage at Joshua Mqabuko Airport

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Armed security thwarted protests?

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF identifies Zimbabwe's security threat

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission demands proof of how it 'rigs' elections

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Teenager dies during Nyau dance ritual

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Govt moves to compensate depositors

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt killing Zimdollar'

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa on pricing

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

ZNA disowns shoplifting 'soldier'

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Bulawayo's informal sector overregulated'

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

AMH journalists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

BCC ropes in private players on roads

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Beitbridge Border Post project on course

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabweans ignore national shutdown calls

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Nightshifts at Lake Gwayi Shangani

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean athlete forced to forfeit R50 000 in prize money in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

NRZ in US$3,5m rolling stock revamp

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Unmask the faceless sponsored detractors

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League conference preps pace up

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Biti regurgitates application

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's activist humiliated

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Stayaway that never was exposes Western puppets

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Minister Kazembe's corrupt allies suspended

5 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Macheso remembers departed music legends

15 hrs ago | 890 Views

Johanne Masowe church donates vehicle to CCA

15 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Liquor hubs should contribute funds to psychiatric centres

20 hrs ago | 696 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days