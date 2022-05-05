Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

NRZ in US$3,5m rolling stock revamp

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has embarked on a programme to refurbish its rolling stock at a cost of US$3,5 million, in a move expected to improve efficiencies.

The project, which includes a US$2 million export-fit wagons refurbishment initiative, which began in October last year is expected to save the country millions of dollars in foreign currency.

NRZ is battling a number of challenges among them a depleted rolling stock fleet, ageing railway line and old coaches with the average life span of its wagons ranging between 40 and 60 years while the last batch of locomotives was purchased 29 years ago.

Acting public relations manager, Mr Martin Banda, said the project to rehabilitate export-fit wagons was being rolled out in batches of 200 targeting 1 000 wagons.

"A resolution was made to upgrade some of the NRZ wagons to export-fit status and this project commenced in October 2021.

Initially spares were being bought for a total batch of 1 000 wagons," he said.

"However, after the market was hit by inflation, the company decided to carry out the project in batches of 200 with a target of releasing a minimum of 20 export-fit wagons per month.

"The total project cost will be approximately US$2 million and is being funded using internally-generated funds."

The first batch of 14 wagons was released in March and Mr Banda said procurement of spares for the wagons was ongoing with the project expected to be in full swing by the middle of the second quarter of the year.

Once the project is completed, he said his organisation will do away with hired wagons.

In 2018, the organisation entered into an interim arrangement with South Africa's railways firm, Transnet, to lease 13 locomotives, 34 passenger coaches, and 200 wagons.

NRZ is also targeting the conversion of 200 wagons from vacuum to airbrake.

"This project is expected to cost approximately US$1,5 million and will be funded using internal resources," said Mr Banda.

"The railway company has completed the repairing of 100 fuel tankers to the tune of US$160 000.

"This project also commenced in October 2021 and resulted in the refurbishment of 20 tankers per month and was completed in February 2022.

"The project cost was US$160 000 and was undertaken using internally-generated funds.

"The tankers were deployed to fuel imports and will assist in generating foreign currency and reduce over reliance on other contiguous railway companies like CFM of Mozambique," said Mr Banda.

As part of efforts to keep the company going, NRZ engineering teams have also designed and manufactured a load bank, which has saved the country more than US$500 000.

"A load bank, a critical piece of equipment used in workshops to test locomotives, which under normal circumstances would have been imported as there is no local manufacturer," said Mr Banda.

"A load bank is a machine that mimics a load on wagons to test whether the loco has enough power to pull the load.

"The team used material available in the NRZ stores and from decommissioned locomotives to fashion the load bank.

"The project is an example of import substitution projects being undertaken by the NRZ mechanical engineering workshop to save the country scarce foreign currency by manufacturing equipment in-house."

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Bosso coach says he doesn't have depth

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Dembare brace for Bosso clash

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zambia acting as a strategic hub for US military operation in the region

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mthwakazi symbol removed from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport billboard

3 hrs ago | 820 Views

Pachedu's shutdown suffers monumental flop?

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Uproar over police bosses hefty perks

3 hrs ago | 1055 Views

ZAPU treasurer general quits

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Zimbabwe army will step in if Zanu-PF loses in 2023, calls for dialogue'

3 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Harare govt removes shield signage at Joshua Mqabuko Airport

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Armed security thwarted protests?

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF identifies Zimbabwe's security threat

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission demands proof of how it 'rigs' elections

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Teenager dies during Nyau dance ritual

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Govt moves to compensate depositors

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt killing Zimdollar'

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa on pricing

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

ZNA disowns shoplifting 'soldier'

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Bulawayo's informal sector overregulated'

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

AMH journalists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

BCC ropes in private players on roads

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Beitbridge Border Post project on course

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabweans ignore national shutdown calls

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Nightshifts at Lake Gwayi Shangani

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean athlete forced to forfeit R50 000 in prize money in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Work to ensure smooth drive to Tsholotsho begins

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Unmask the faceless sponsored detractors

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League conference preps pace up

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Biti regurgitates application

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's activist humiliated

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Stayaway that never was exposes Western puppets

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Minister Kazembe's corrupt allies suspended

5 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Macheso remembers departed music legends

15 hrs ago | 890 Views

Johanne Masowe church donates vehicle to CCA

15 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Liquor hubs should contribute funds to psychiatric centres

20 hrs ago | 696 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days