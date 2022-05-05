Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Beitbridge Border Post project on course

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimborders Consortium which is working in partnership with the Government to transform the Beitbridge Border Post yesterday said the project is on course and it will be concluded within the set time frame.

A total of US$300 million has been committed to the project that is set to be completed in April next year.

The massive infrastructure development initiative is being implemented on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.

Under the arrangement, the consortium will manage and maintain the infrastructure for more than 17 years in order to recoup the costs and also realise profit from its investment.

Zimborders Consortium, chief executive officer, Mr Francois Diedrechsen said the project has been divided into three phases to ensure that civil works are carried out without disrupting the operations at the Port of Entry.

"We are still on course to meet our target," he said.

"You will note that the first phase which includes the roads, freight terminal and upgrading of the ICT facilities is now complete."

"At the moment we are busy putting final touches to the buses terminal which falls under Phase 2 and will open for traffic on June 1. Decanting will commence this week as we start preparing to open it."

He said construction works on Phase 3, which is the light vehicles terminal, will start next month and will be completed at the end of November this year.

Mr Diedrechsen said they had made a lot of progress in terms of civil works which fall under the out-of-port works.

"These include an agriculture and animal quarantine facility, a new sewer oxidation dam, 220 houses for border workers, a fire station and an 11,4 megalitres water reservoir among others," he said.

Mr Diedrechsen said the new oxidation dam has since been handed over to the Beitbridge municipality.

"We are almost ready to float the ceiling of the water reservoir and work on the new fire station as well as that on the plant and animal quarantine, are progressing well.

It is also pleasing to note that work is also progressing well on the housing project," said Mr Diedrechsen.

He said they had set different targets for the out-of-port works but they expect to complete all the projects by April next year.

It is envisaged that the completion of  the project will result in improved border efficiency systems at the proposed One-Stop-Border-Post (OSBP) between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Upon completion, the border is expected to carry five fold its capacity of 600 000 travellers, 30 000 commercial trucks, 120 000 light vehicles and 15 000 buses monthly.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Bosso coach says he doesn't have depth

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Dembare brace for Bosso clash

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zambia acting as a strategic hub for US military operation in the region

2 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mthwakazi symbol removed from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport billboard

3 hrs ago | 822 Views

Pachedu's shutdown suffers monumental flop?

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Uproar over police bosses hefty perks

3 hrs ago | 1056 Views

ZAPU treasurer general quits

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Zimbabwe army will step in if Zanu-PF loses in 2023, calls for dialogue'

3 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Harare govt removes shield signage at Joshua Mqabuko Airport

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Armed security thwarted protests?

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF identifies Zimbabwe's security threat

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission demands proof of how it 'rigs' elections

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Teenager dies during Nyau dance ritual

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Govt moves to compensate depositors

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt killing Zimdollar'

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa on pricing

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

ZNA disowns shoplifting 'soldier'

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Bulawayo's informal sector overregulated'

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

AMH journalists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

BCC ropes in private players on roads

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabweans ignore national shutdown calls

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nightshifts at Lake Gwayi Shangani

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean athlete forced to forfeit R50 000 in prize money in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

NRZ in US$3,5m rolling stock revamp

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Work to ensure smooth drive to Tsholotsho begins

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Unmask the faceless sponsored detractors

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League conference preps pace up

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Biti regurgitates application

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's activist humiliated

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Stayaway that never was exposes Western puppets

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Minister Kazembe's corrupt allies suspended

5 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Macheso remembers departed music legends

15 hrs ago | 890 Views

Johanne Masowe church donates vehicle to CCA

15 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Liquor hubs should contribute funds to psychiatric centres

20 hrs ago | 696 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days