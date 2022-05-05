Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

AMH journalists granted bail

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) journalists Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi were yesterday granted $20 000 bail each by Chitungwiza magistrate Isheanesu Matova following their arrest at the weekend while covering by-elections in the town.

Mhlanga and Chidi are accused of shooting videos within a polling station without authority from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

Matova remanded them to May 24 for commencement of trial.

They are accused of contravening section 25(a) of the Electoral Act as read with section 30 of Statutory Instrument 21/2005 which prohibits taking of photographs at a polling station.

Allegations were that on Saturday, and at the corner of Hombarume and Dahuna Roads in Zengeza 1, one or both of them, acting in common purpose, used a Samsung A512 cellphone and a canon camera to take photographs and recorded a video near the ward 7 polling station tent B in Zengeza West without Zec's permission.

Alternatively, they are being charged with disorderly conduct in a polling station as defined in section 89(2) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13).

Human rights lawyer Jeremiah Bamu, who is representing the pair, accused the State of covering tracks for the police who allegedly assaulted Mhlanga and smashed his cellphone during his arrest.

On their initial appearance, Bamu complained that his clients were not brought to court procedurally since they were not informed of their charges upon arrest.

Bamu also said Mhlanga was assaulted by Superintendent Kufakunesu Matsika using fists and slapped several times, and in the process causing injuries to his right hand.

"Matsika also grabbed and smashed a Huawei E30 cellphone, resulting in its damage," Bamu told the court.

He also said the police refused to take Mhlanga's report from 1200hrs on Saturday until 1600hrs. They only did so after instigation by human rights lawyer Tapiwa Muchineripi.

"The sad picture painted is that many cases of police brutality were being swept under the carpet as police refuse to investigate their own. Matsika is based at St Mary's Police Station and he has not been arrested or taken to court. In fact, he is in court today being touted as a witness in another matter," Bamu said.

He said there was preferential treatment of citizens based on their positions in society.

In granting the journalists bail, Matova said submissions from the State were not strong enough to deny them bail.

They were asked to report at the Harare Central Police Station on Fridays every fortnight and to reside at their given addresses.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #AMH, #Journalists, #Bail

Comments


Must Read

Bosso coach says he doesn't have depth

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Dembare brace for Bosso clash

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zambia acting as a strategic hub for US military operation in the region

2 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mthwakazi symbol removed from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport billboard

3 hrs ago | 822 Views

Pachedu's shutdown suffers monumental flop?

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Uproar over police bosses hefty perks

3 hrs ago | 1057 Views

ZAPU treasurer general quits

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

'Zimbabwe army will step in if Zanu-PF loses in 2023, calls for dialogue'

3 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Harare govt removes shield signage at Joshua Mqabuko Airport

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Armed security thwarted protests?

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF identifies Zimbabwe's security threat

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission demands proof of how it 'rigs' elections

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Teenager dies during Nyau dance ritual

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Govt moves to compensate depositors

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt killing Zimdollar'

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa on pricing

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

ZNA disowns shoplifting 'soldier'

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Bulawayo's informal sector overregulated'

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

BCC ropes in private players on roads

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Beitbridge Border Post project on course

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabweans ignore national shutdown calls

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nightshifts at Lake Gwayi Shangani

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean athlete forced to forfeit R50 000 in prize money in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

NRZ in US$3,5m rolling stock revamp

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Work to ensure smooth drive to Tsholotsho begins

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Unmask the faceless sponsored detractors

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League conference preps pace up

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Biti regurgitates application

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's activist humiliated

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Stayaway that never was exposes Western puppets

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Minister Kazembe's corrupt allies suspended

5 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Macheso remembers departed music legends

15 hrs ago | 891 Views

Johanne Masowe church donates vehicle to CCA

15 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Liquor hubs should contribute funds to psychiatric centres

20 hrs ago | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days