ZNA disowns shoplifting 'soldier'

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) yesterday refuted claims that Sihlazuluking Ndashata, who recently appeared before a Harare magistrate for shoplifting, was a soldier.In a statement, the ZNA described Ndashata (32) as a "con-artist""."The ZNA would like to put it on record that Sihlazuluking Ndashata is a bogus soldier. The ZNA further reiterates that Sihlazuluking Ndashata is not and has never been a member of the Zimbabwe National Army. He masquerades as a soldier committing crimes. Military police investigations have since established that Sihlazuluking Ndashata is a typical con-artist," ZNA spokesperson Colonel Alphios Makotore said.Makotore said Ndashata had other pending cases where he allegedly stole service uniforms from his cousin brother, Redeemed Ndashata, who is a member of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services stationed at Whawha Prison."Sihlazuluking Ndashata abused his brother's uniforms, committing crimes posing as a prisons officer. The Army is very much concerned by these continued false assertions that Ndashata is a soldier. If at all these claims are coming from him, then he is a typical case of a bogus person masquerading as a member of the ZNA committing crimes. He must also be charged for impersonation," he said.