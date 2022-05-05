One dies, four injured in Zupco freak accident

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

One person reportedly died while four others were injured when a commuter omnibus they were travelling on crashed on a Nissan Sunny at an intersection along the Bulawayo-Harare Road opposite Parklands in Bulawayo over the weekend.The deceased was identified as sergeant Gentle Mashavi a Chaplin based at Imbizo barracks.Bulawayo City Council acting Chief fire officer Lynos Phiri confirmed the accident."The driver of commuter omnibus lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle overturned before landing on its side," he said."The brigade noticed that the commuter omnibus was on its side, partially blocking the roadway, while a male adult which brigade gathered it was sergeant Gentle Mashavi, a Chaplin based at Imbizo barracks lay outside. The other vehicle a Nissan Sunny was on the side of the road off road," said Phiri.