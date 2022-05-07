Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zesa on brink of collapse

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE risks sinking into a deeper power crisis amid reports that the country's power utility Zesa is on the brink of collapse due to an unsustainable tariff regime, NewsDay has learnt.

The power utility is also said to be drowning due to a US$37 million legacy debt, mostly caused by mining companies, revenue leakages, corruption and mismanagement over the years.

Government has insisted on unsustainable tariffs, largely to avoid a public outcry as the country heads towards the 2023 polls.

Currently, Zesa charges the equivalent of US$0,02 per kWh versus generation and import costs of between US$0,09 and US$0,11/kWh.

Industrialists yesterday suggested that the power utility should increase tariffs to guarantee availability of power to industries.

Miners, farmers and manufacturers have been depending on diesel during power outages that can last up to 18 hours.

Some companies such as Caledonia's Blanket Mine, Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company and Tanganda Tea Company have come up with alternative power sources such as solar plants, which have cost them millions of United States dollars to set up and maintain.

Information gathered by NewsDay yesterday indicated that Zesa has applied for a tariff review, but the government was yet to approve it.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said the country would have a cost-reflective tariff this year, but there is yet to be any movement in that regard.

Analysts yesterday said without a sustainable tariff, Zesa could sink.

Economist Eddie Cross said: "Any measures by the government which require State-owned corporations to sell a product or service on the market at below production costs must be abandoned immediately as it automatically undermines the ability of the parastatal to be sustainable. With this situation, Zesa's future is doomed because it won't be able to borrow money or secure a future of production and that is exactly the same problem being faced by South Africa."

Former Energy minister Fortune Chasi said Zimbabwe urgently needed a cost-reflective tariff to save Zesa from collapse and to avert an electricity crisis.

"However, the new tariff should neither be inflated by greed and corruption nor legacy issues. The cost-reflective tariff is essential, but factors building up the overall cost must be justified, in other words it must be justifiable in reflecting the cost of generating or importing electricity, not something that is because of premiums arising from corruption and mismanagement," Chasi said.

Zesa had not responded to questions from NewsDay at the time of going to print.

But indications were that the parastatal was in distress after it recently extended a begging bowl to big miners constituting a group called the Energy Intensive Users Group to provide off-take guarantees in hard currency for joint access to power as electricity shortages wreak havoc in the country.

This was revealed recently at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) chairperson Howard Choga, who said ZETDC was owed in excess of $1 billion by commercial and domestic consumers.

The power utility currently needs about US$2,5 billion to end load shedding and was battling to get its monthly foreign currency requirements of US$17 million from the central bank to import electricity.

The country has a power deficit of about 1 600MW.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Zesa, #Brink, #Collapse

Comments


Must Read

Businessman busted in car sex with married lover

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

Wifey tug on privates blacks out hubby

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

'Wafawafa' Zion prophets to cleanse school of sexually insatiable goblins

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chiza prays for Mahachi

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Man thrashes wife to death

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mugabe's empire is collapsing like a castle built on sand

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mthuli Ncube rubbishes Mnangagwa's economic hitmen conspiracy

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa guns for economic hitmen

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mtetwa ordered to stop disposing of controversial US$57k cash

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ex-UK ambassador's Zanu-PF links exposed

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits asked for opinion about Chamisa as president

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

SA business group unhappy with rise of Zimbabwean expats

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa creates unprecedented chaos

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Foreign banks troop to Zimbabwe forex auction

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Outcry over insurance service gaps

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF's Matutu elbowed out of mine

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Salary erosion irks employees

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Rwanda genocide fugitive found buried at Mbudzi

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimdollar worries industry

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

ILO to table findings on Zimbabwe mission

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe maintains neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Economic crisis: Hallmark of Mnangagwa's dismal failure

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Police buckles under pressure; bans use of hand-held spikes

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa's law firm in wrangle over US$57 000 stash

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Joshua Nkomo Airport saga: Govt in U-turn

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa challenger remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'PG sitting on 265 graft cases'

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

High Court says 'Billboard' saga to go for trial

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Is this the promised Canaan?

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Legislators letting citizens down

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabweans must rise above petty politics

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Apostolic sect leader charged with rape

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

O-Level results out

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa mourns death of Sheikh Khalifa

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man arrested smuggling R3, 5 million vehicle into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Elvis Nyathi's killers granted R3000 bail

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Bosso bosses put money on Mandla

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Govt cracks down on speculators

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Zimbabwe rainfall season ends'

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa meets Indian billionaire

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

ZRP instantly outlaws use of spikes

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Five people perish in a Toyota Wish accident

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Late Mbinga's son violence lands in court

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Bank lending freeze targets big corporates enjoying 'arbitrage profits'

7 hrs ago | 730 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days