Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ILO to table findings on Zimbabwe mission

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE International Labour Organisation (ILO) will table a report on Zimbabwe at the International Labour Conference set for later this month in Geneva, Switzerland after its recent visit to the country.

This follows a visit by an ILO team from April 25-29 drawn from Switzerland and South Africa to check on the compliance of conventions ratified by the country and its alignment with domestic laws.

During the visit, the ILO team met various stakeholders including the government, business and labour representatives.

The delegation also wanted to establish the state of labour in Zimbabwe and whether it enjoys fundamental rights, such as freedom of association enshrined in the country's Constitution.

It also focused on the country's progress on labour law reforms.

The report on Zimbabwe, however, will be tabled at the International Labour Conference to be held from May 27 to June 11.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary-general Japhet Moyo told the Independent that the labour union had raised a number of concerns to the ILO Direct Contact Mission, including its victimisation by the government.

"We raised a number of issues with the ILO delegation including certain clauses in the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Mopa), which are being used to victimise labour unions and are actually worse than the clauses, which were in the repealed Public Order and Security Act (Posa)," he said.

"Labour union leaders have been arrested under the Mopa clauses. We have also seen the victimisation of labour unions in the retrenchment of all the union leaders at the National Railways of Zimbabwe as an example of this victimisation."

Moyo said both labour and business told the delegation of the government's failure to consult them as social partners in the Tripartite Negotiation Forum on major policy changes that had an adverse impact on their operations and the economy as a whole.

Moyo said unions also informed the ILO delegation that they were alarmed by the government's intention to ban strikes under the Health Service Amendment Bill, which is ultra vires the Constitution.

"Government has committed itself to reforming the labour law. The process has been slow. In terms of compliance, we are still very far away," he said.

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent
More on: #ILO, #Table, #Findinga

Comments


Must Read

Businessman busted in car sex with married lover

3 hrs ago | 950 Views

Wifey tug on privates blacks out hubby

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

'Wafawafa' Zion prophets to cleanse school of sexually insatiable goblins

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chiza prays for Mahachi

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Man thrashes wife to death

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mugabe's empire is collapsing like a castle built on sand

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mthuli Ncube rubbishes Mnangagwa's economic hitmen conspiracy

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa guns for economic hitmen

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mtetwa ordered to stop disposing of controversial US$57k cash

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ex-UK ambassador's Zanu-PF links exposed

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits asked for opinion about Chamisa as president

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

SA business group unhappy with rise of Zimbabwean expats

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa creates unprecedented chaos

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Foreign banks troop to Zimbabwe forex auction

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Outcry over insurance service gaps

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF's Matutu elbowed out of mine

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Salary erosion irks employees

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Rwanda genocide fugitive found buried at Mbudzi

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimdollar worries industry

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe maintains neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Economic crisis: Hallmark of Mnangagwa's dismal failure

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Police buckles under pressure; bans use of hand-held spikes

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa's law firm in wrangle over US$57 000 stash

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zesa on brink of collapse

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Joshua Nkomo Airport saga: Govt in U-turn

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa challenger remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'PG sitting on 265 graft cases'

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

High Court says 'Billboard' saga to go for trial

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Is this the promised Canaan?

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Legislators letting citizens down

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabweans must rise above petty politics

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Apostolic sect leader charged with rape

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

O-Level results out

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa mourns death of Sheikh Khalifa

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man arrested smuggling R3, 5 million vehicle into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Elvis Nyathi's killers granted R3000 bail

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Bosso bosses put money on Mandla

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Govt cracks down on speculators

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Zimbabwe rainfall season ends'

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa meets Indian billionaire

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

ZRP instantly outlaws use of spikes

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Five people perish in a Toyota Wish accident

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Late Mbinga's son violence lands in court

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Bank lending freeze targets big corporates enjoying 'arbitrage profits'

7 hrs ago | 730 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days