Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is being haunted by the 2018 legitimacy crisis that has seen the economy imploding and plunging the country into chaos, opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has said.

Chamisa, who is on a countrywide tour to interact with party structures, said life has become difficult for Zimbabweans across the country because of policy inconsistency and noise in the cockpit as exhibited by Mnangagwa's "usurpation" of central bank governor John Mangudya's powers to announce key pronouncements relating to monetary issues.

"There is no money in the banks, banks have been banned from lending, yet it is one of the main reasons they exist. Let us deal with the confidence issue, micro-economic stability issues. There is lack of confidence because of policy inconsistency, policy instability and policy noise in the cockpit. You can't have a president announcing measures ordinarily announced by the central bank," the former Information Communication Technology minister said.

"We can't have the central bank governor's powers usurped by a president who acts as if he doesn't know his role. General policy arrogance, not listening to stakeholders like the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), bankers and others who gave sound advice and suggestions is problematic.

"Policymaking must be consensual and broad-based. Listen to the cries of business, labour, students and the citizens on issues they want addressed," he said.

Last weekend, Mnangagwa announced a raft of measures meant to halt the slide of the beleaguered Zimbabwe dollar, including stopping banks from lending, which analysts described as ill-advised.

Mnangagwa, who has repeatedly claimed that saboteurs are determined to make the economy scream and justify a regime change agenda, blames banks for flooding the financial system with excess funds, fueling the currency slide and inflation.

"The way forward is for the country to change direction and choose leadership that is fit for purpose. There is no confidence in the current national stewards," Chamisa said.

"The exchange rate of any nation is a mirror of which confidence levels are gauged and it is clear with what has been happening that confidence levels are at their lowest and this is a leadership issue, a legitimacy issue."

"To govern, you need the consent of the governed. It doesn't matter even if you have the instruments of power, if you do not have the consent of the governed, the economy will scream and freak out as we are seeing; business will scream and freak out, citizens will scream and freak out. Those are consequences of lack of legitimacy."

"People will continue to scream and freak out until the situation is right. Even civil servants are screaming and freaking out. Is that the Zimbabwe we want?"

Chamisa said salaries have been eroded, inflation is sky-rocketing while prices are already wreaking havoc, all indicating serious economic trouble.

"What we need is to fix the country, restoring confidence and finding a political solution. That is why I am calling for the pre-election pact on reforms (Prepare) ahead of the 2023 elections so that we don't have a disputed election."

"Zimbabwe is the only country in Africa, if not globally, where an election process is not agreed on. That is why it has a disputed outcome. We need frameworks; ours is problematic because there is no agreement on the nature of the election and, even by its own admission, that is why Zanu-PF called for the Political Actors' Dialogue (Polad) platform, which is a wrong answer for a good question. The answer is a legitimate platform for engagement."

"Those in government are engineers of chaos. The economic sabotage is authored in government. That is where it is produced. It is a leadership crisis and Zimbabwe has been in this predicament for over two decades, but it is fundamentally a governance issue, a leadership problem."

"Our country doesn't have a leader and that is the bigger problem. We are looking for a unifier, a leader, a peacemaker and, if you look at all these things, they are not present in the man occupying the office of the President."

Source - NewsHawks

Comments


Must Read

Businessman busted in car sex with married lover

3 hrs ago | 956 Views

Wifey tug on privates blacks out hubby

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Wafawafa' Zion prophets to cleanse school of sexually insatiable goblins

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chiza prays for Mahachi

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Man thrashes wife to death

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mugabe's empire is collapsing like a castle built on sand

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Mthuli Ncube rubbishes Mnangagwa's economic hitmen conspiracy

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa guns for economic hitmen

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mtetwa ordered to stop disposing of controversial US$57k cash

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ex-UK ambassador's Zanu-PF links exposed

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits asked for opinion about Chamisa as president

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

SA business group unhappy with rise of Zimbabwean expats

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa creates unprecedented chaos

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Foreign banks troop to Zimbabwe forex auction

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Outcry over insurance service gaps

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF's Matutu elbowed out of mine

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Salary erosion irks employees

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Rwanda genocide fugitive found buried at Mbudzi

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimdollar worries industry

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

ILO to table findings on Zimbabwe mission

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe maintains neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Economic crisis: Hallmark of Mnangagwa's dismal failure

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Police buckles under pressure; bans use of hand-held spikes

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa's law firm in wrangle over US$57 000 stash

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zesa on brink of collapse

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Joshua Nkomo Airport saga: Govt in U-turn

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa challenger remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'PG sitting on 265 graft cases'

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

High Court says 'Billboard' saga to go for trial

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Is this the promised Canaan?

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Legislators letting citizens down

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabweans must rise above petty politics

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Apostolic sect leader charged with rape

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

O-Level results out

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa mourns death of Sheikh Khalifa

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man arrested smuggling R3, 5 million vehicle into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Elvis Nyathi's killers granted R3000 bail

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Bosso bosses put money on Mandla

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Govt cracks down on speculators

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Zimbabwe rainfall season ends'

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa meets Indian billionaire

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

ZRP instantly outlaws use of spikes

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Five people perish in a Toyota Wish accident

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Late Mbinga's son violence lands in court

6 hrs ago | 694 Views

Bank lending freeze targets big corporates enjoying 'arbitrage profits'

7 hrs ago | 730 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days