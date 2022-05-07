Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SA business group unhappy with rise of Zimbabwean expats

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE appointment of Sitholizwe Mdlalose as chief executive of South Africa's telecoms giant Vodacom has triggered xenophobic reactions after the country's Black Business Council (BBC) demanded that local firms prioritise locals ahead of foreigners.

The turn of the millennium saw Zimbabwe's economy taking a nose-dive which triggered a wave of skills flight and near-collapse of most economic sectors.

Mdlalose's ascendancy raised the stock of Zimbabwean expatriates scaling the corporate ladder in the neighbouring country and within the region. South Africa's affirmative action group is however unhappy with the decision.

"The BBC has noted with serious concern the continuous sidelining of well-qualified, highly-skilled and experienced indigenous South Africans by mainly telcos and financial institutions when appointing CEOs and managing directors," said Kganki Matabane,  the BBC chief executive.

"In our view, government is complicit in this matter as they have regulatory and licencing powers to ensure that qualitative economic transformation and employment equity happen. Government should also use their lever as a significant shareholder, through the Public Investment Commission, which owns 13.5% of Vodacom, to make the necessary changes."

Mdlalose, commonly known as "Sitho", replaces Indian Balesh Sharma on 1 July. Ralph Mupita, another Zimbabwean, is MTN chief executive. MTN is one of Vodacom's competitors.

 Mdlalose is currently managing director of Vodacom Tanzania, a position he has held since August 2021. He is a qualified chartered accountant and Harvard Business School Senior Executive Programme graduate. Vodacom is a unit of British-headquartered Vodafone.

 "I am confident that Sitho is the ideal candidate to lead Vodacom South Africa in a challenging economic climate that will require proactive innovations to adjust to shifts in customer behaviour," Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said.

 "His in-depth experience, financial and business acumen, strong inter-personal skills and proven track record make him an obvious choice for this important role.

"I would like to offer my personal congratulations to Sitho as we celebrate yet another internal promotion, showcasing the strong bench of executive talent at Vodacom."

Apart from Mdlalose, there is also Ralph Tendai Mupita, a Zimbabwean-born engineer, businessman, and corporate executive, whose appointment as group chief executive of MTN Group with effect from 1 September 2020 was announced on 19 August 2020. Before Mupita, Sifiso Dabengwa, another Zimbabwean, headed the telecoms firm.

 JSE-listed Vunani Limited is an independent black-owned and managed diversified financial services group headed by Zimbabweans. The company listed on the JSE's AltX in November 2007, transferring onto the main board in 2019. Ethan Dube is the executive deputy chair while Tafadzwa Mika heads the finance portfolio.

 Tavaziva Madzinga, a Zimbabwean actuary and corporate executive, former chief executive of Britam Holdings Plc, a financial services conglomerate headquartered in Kenyan, is now South African insurance giant Santam chief executive.

Other high-flying compatriots living the life on the other side of the Limpopo include Donovan Chimhandamba, an industrial and manufacturing engineer by training who is serving as chief executive of Nyanza Light Metals. Chimhandamba began his 18-year professional career as an industrial and manufacturing engineer at Engen Petroleum Refinery in Durban.

He progressed to occupy senior management roles that included appointments such as operations engineer, production manager, general manager manufacturing, business development executive and later on transitioned to investment banking and fund management. Chimhandamba has also worked for blue chip companies including National

Empowerment Fund, Pretoria Portland Cement. Vesuvius and Group Five.

 In 2019, South Africa's public broadcaster parted ways with Chris Maroleng, a Zimbabwean who had served as chief operating officer at the institution for years. Before that, Peter Moyo, another Zimbabwean, was at the helm of insurance firm Alexander Forbes before his resignation in 2007.

Source - NewsHawks
More on: #Vodacom, #Mdlalose,

Comments


Must Read

Businessman busted in car sex with married lover

3 hrs ago | 957 Views

Wifey tug on privates blacks out hubby

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Wafawafa' Zion prophets to cleanse school of sexually insatiable goblins

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chiza prays for Mahachi

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Man thrashes wife to death

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mugabe's empire is collapsing like a castle built on sand

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Mthuli Ncube rubbishes Mnangagwa's economic hitmen conspiracy

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa guns for economic hitmen

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mtetwa ordered to stop disposing of controversial US$57k cash

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ex-UK ambassador's Zanu-PF links exposed

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits asked for opinion about Chamisa as president

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa creates unprecedented chaos

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Foreign banks troop to Zimbabwe forex auction

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Outcry over insurance service gaps

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF's Matutu elbowed out of mine

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Salary erosion irks employees

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Rwanda genocide fugitive found buried at Mbudzi

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimdollar worries industry

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

ILO to table findings on Zimbabwe mission

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe maintains neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Economic crisis: Hallmark of Mnangagwa's dismal failure

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Police buckles under pressure; bans use of hand-held spikes

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa's law firm in wrangle over US$57 000 stash

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zesa on brink of collapse

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Joshua Nkomo Airport saga: Govt in U-turn

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa challenger remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'PG sitting on 265 graft cases'

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

High Court says 'Billboard' saga to go for trial

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Is this the promised Canaan?

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Legislators letting citizens down

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabweans must rise above petty politics

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Apostolic sect leader charged with rape

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

O-Level results out

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa mourns death of Sheikh Khalifa

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man arrested smuggling R3, 5 million vehicle into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Elvis Nyathi's killers granted R3000 bail

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Bosso bosses put money on Mandla

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Govt cracks down on speculators

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Zimbabwe rainfall season ends'

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa meets Indian billionaire

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

ZRP instantly outlaws use of spikes

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Five people perish in a Toyota Wish accident

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Late Mbinga's son violence lands in court

6 hrs ago | 695 Views

Bank lending freeze targets big corporates enjoying 'arbitrage profits'

7 hrs ago | 730 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days