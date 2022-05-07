Chiza prays for Mahachi

News / Local

by Staff reporter

EAGLE Life Assembly leader Prophet Blessing Chiza has revealed that he is praying for troubled Warriors winger Kudakwashe Mahachi, who is accused of having scalded his four-year-old son with boiling water resulting in the minor suffering third-degree burns to his head and feet.Part of the child's right foot has been amputated as a result of the severe burns. Mahachi denies the accusations.In an interview with B-Metro, Prophet Chiza said the beleaguered Mahachi reached out to him as he still views him as his spiritual father."Mahachi is one of my sons and I will never abandon him. He has been in touch and I told him that this is a spiritual attack. The church is praying for him, the mother (Maritha Ndlovu) and the child.The elders have taken it upon themselves to pray for Mahachi. The whole family is in our prayers," he said.Prophet Chiza let slip that Mahachi told him that he was innocent and was being falsely accused of deliberately scalding his son with water from a kettle.He said: "As I said, I am in touch with Mahachi and he told me that he is not at fault. He says he is innocent and did not do what he is accused of.I cannot tell you everything we discussed, but what I can say is that this is a spiritual attack and only prayer can give us answers."Prophet Chiza also revealed plans to visit Mahachi's son in hospital."I intend to visit the son and mother in hospital when time permits, but at the moment the church elders will do so. What happened to the child is unfortunate and at this period what is important is the child's health," he said.Mahachi has been a member of Eagle Life Ministries for close to a decade and has testified that his success on the field of play is a result of Prophet Chiza's blessings and prayers.The former Highlanders player, who is on the books of Supersport United, has played for Chicken Inn, Highlanders, Sundowns, Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates.