Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Wadyejena threatens to sue Borrowdale Brooke Homeowners Association

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GOKWE Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyejena has threatened to drag the Borrowdale Brooke Homeowners Association (BBHOA) to court for illegally deactivating his vehicle tags and relegating him to use the visitors' lane to enter and exit the plush residential area

This comes after BBHOA chairman Shingi Munyeza wrote a letter of disapproval to Wadyajena Thursday complaining about the flamboyant businessman's behaviour.

Wadyajena rocked the normally serene suburb by driving around in a thunderous vehicle between midnight and 1am on May 11, the bemusement of his wealthy neighbours.

The association proceeded to institute disciplinary measures against the colourful youthful legislator.

But in a letter written addressed to the BBHOA through his lawyers of Machingura Legal Practitioners, Wadyejena challenged the disciplinary measures which he described as both "illegal and arbitrary".

"Whilst our client vigorously denies these allegations and before he has accorded a fair hearing in accordance with the said rules," Wadyajena's lawyers said.

"We are further instructed that you have proceeded to arbitrarily and summarily punish our client by deactivating his vehicle tags and relegating him to use visitors' lane to enter and exit the Borrowdale Brooke Estate where he resides," the letter said.

The legal representatives said the aforesaid conduct is downright illegal arguing that neither the BBHOA constitutions nor the rules bestow upon you any such authority.

"We have therefore been instructed to demand as we hereby do, that unless our client's tags are reactivated and our client fully restored of his usual access rights to the estate, we shall approach the High Court on an urgent basis seeking appropriate relief. Be warned accordingly," added the letter.

Twitter user Hopewell Chingono had earlier tweeted: "I received 13 calls from Borrowdale Brooke residents complaining about Justice Mayor Wadyajena's behaviour. He spent about three hours making noise with his sports car in the middle of the night."

But a remorseless Wadyajena shot back saying: "I moved to The Brooke in my 20s a decade ago, so I know the regulations just as you know the road to the American Embassy. Tell the 2 racists & 11 low lives who called to name their price so I buy their homes. Besides, they need not run to you, ZRP B'dale is closer!"



Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Wdyajena, #Court, #Home

Comments


Must Read

Gang harvest semen from kidnapped man

4 hrs ago | 583 Views

Man assaults debtor's wife with cooking stick

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Man stabs woman for turning his love proposal down

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zanu-PF frets over CCC rural penetration

4 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zanu-PF's real fear over NGOs revealed

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe's shutdowns not the best protest strategy

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Man assaults brother's wife with wooden handle over clothes

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

SuperSport suspends Kuda Mahachi over child abuse allegations

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Violent hubby jailed for assaulting wife

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

'I catapulted him for exchanging steamy text messages with my wife'

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

There is no my vote is my secret, 'Death leaves no track record, voters do!' boasted Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1355 Views

There will never be any national development without strictly holding the Zimbabwe government to account

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

Madzibaba's Musabvunda album accepted at Mzansi

16 hrs ago | 503 Views

Banks: If gold rusts, what will iron do?

18 hrs ago | 836 Views

Man disguises as woman, gets married for 16 months

18 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Bona wins Mugabe reburial case

18 hrs ago | 3257 Views

Zanu-PF dangles trinkets to chiefs

18 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zimbabwe travellers caught up in Musina demos

18 hrs ago | 2060 Views

12 Mugodhi church members on the run

18 hrs ago | 1034 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days