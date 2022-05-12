Latest News Editor's Choice


SuperSport suspends Kuda Mahachi over child abuse allegations

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS forward Kuda Mahachi has been suspended by his South African club SuperSport over allegations of abusing his four-year-old son.

The Pretoria-based outfit confirmed on Friday night they had been made aware of ‘serious' allegations against Mahachi.

In a statement, SuperSport United said the 28-year-old has now been suspended by the DStv Premiership club with immediate effect to attend to his family and the allegations.

"SuperSport United FC has become aware of the serious allegations levelled against our player, Kudawashe Mahachi," SuperSport United said.

"The club has suspended the player from all club football activities with immediate effect. He has been advised to attend to his family & the allegations against him. The matter is subject to judicial processes. The club will make no further comment at this time."

Mahachi has only made eight appearances for SuperSport in the league this season, with his last game coming in the 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg in February.

The Zimbabwe international winger was recently accused by his ex-wife Marita Ndlovu of pouring hot water on his son Diego causing third-degree burns.

The burns resulted in the minor's right leg being amputated.

The former Highlanders and Chicken Inn player revealed this week that he has engaged his lawyers in an attempt to try and prove his innocence after allegations that the star scalded his four-year-old son with boiling water.

It is alleged that Kuda together with his wife Rose who are both based in South Africa where the former plies his trade allegedly burnt the minor and kept it a secret before they reportedly smuggled him to Zimbabwe using a pirate cross border taxi without telling the mother.

However, Mahachi has dismissed all the allegations raised against him and insists his child left South Africa unhurt.

Source - NewZimbabwe

