Man arrested for trying to bribe cops at road block

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE man was arrested after he tried to bribe a police officer at a checkpoint along the Harare-Beitbridge highway on Friday.

The man, identified by police as Anyway Pepukai, was a conductor of a Mercedez Benz sprinter minibus which was travelling to Harare from South Africa.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Pepukai told the driver to drive off at the checkpoint as he allegedly assembled money for bribe.

"The suspect who was a conductor of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter from South Africa instructed his driver to drive off at a police checkpoint before producing cash amounting to ZAR250 which he handed over to a police officer in an attempt to bribe him and was nabbed,"  Nyathi said.



Source - NewZimbabwe
