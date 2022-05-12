New fissures rock Zanu-PF youth league

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE just-ended Zanu-PF youth league conference created new fissures, resulting in the leadership resorting to threats to whip members into line.A camp opposed to Zanu-PF Mashonaland West youth chairperson Tapiwa Masenda recently circulated a vote of no confidence petition to have him removed from the post for alleged nepotism and making unilateral co-options of members into the provincial executive organ.A total of 26 out of a possible 40 provincial youth executive members had appended their signatures on the document as of last week.The youth league confirmed the power tussle in a Press statement last Thursday."Zanu-PF youth league has noted with concern, unfortunate and malicious reports on various social media platforms and in some newspapers alleging that there are votes of no confidence passed on some of its leaders in provinces."Such reports are unfortunate after a very successful elective youth league conference where the President and first secretary of the party, Emmerson Mnangagwa taught us the virtues of true cadreship," deputy secretary for youth affairs John Paradza said."The youth league does not condone such illegal behaviour and mischief. Accordingly, those behind such unbridled shenanigans are warned to stop forthwith or face swift disciplinary action," he added.Paradza implored members of the youth league to respect the party's constitution before revealing that disciplinary measures would be taken against those found guilty."We implore all members and leaders at every level of the youth league structures to respect the party's constitution, embrace unity of purpose and shy away from petty needless contradictions. Finally, the league reiterates that disciplinary measures shall be taken against all those found to be fomenting disharmony in the league structures," he said.