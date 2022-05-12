Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF presidium admits CCC causing ruling party headaches

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE trailblazing Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is causing Zanu-PF serious headaches, with the ruling party's presidium openly acknowledging it was having sleepless nights plotting how to stop the three-month-old party from claiming its sculp at next year's general elections.

The ominous admission was made by disgraced former vice president Kembo Mohadi, who recently urged Zanu-PF functionaries to work around the clock to stop Chamisa.

The Zanu-PF co- vice president also said Chamisa's party was eating into the ruling party's rural strongholds as evidenced by results of the March 26 by-elections.

He said this during an induction workshop for the ruling party's Matabeleland South leadership in Beitbridge which ended on Saturday.

The CCC won 19 of the 28 contested parliamentary seats in the March 26 by-elections with Zanu-PF taking the remainder.

Mohadi said this was worrying the Zanu-PF leadership.

"We did not have MDC until 1999 so it came from us. We were not good shepherds. We lost some sheep in our flock, and they have come to haunt us," Mohadi said.

"If we had listened to the workers, we would not be having this MDC headache. This opposition party did not exist until 1999…the party has come back to haunt us and cause us headaches. These lost sheep are giving us sleepless nights. It's a daunting task to get rid of them but we should do it through votes," he said.

In 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the presidential election with a slight margin, but Chamisa insists he was robbed of victory through rigging mechanisms.

Chamisa and Mnangangwa will square off in 2023 again as they have been endorsed by their supporters.

Recently, the CCC launched a campaign targeting rural areas, Zanu-PF's known strongholds.

Mohadi said he could not fathom an opposition victory in the 2023 polls as he pleaded with the party faithful to expend their energies towards ensuring a Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF victory next year.

"Your invitation of gurus from the Chitepo College of Ideology shows the seriousness of the business you are gathered for. It is key to understand what values our great party stands for," Mohadi said.

"We should ward off competition from opposition. We need to be stronger than ever before and we should remain alive as  elections are the survival of our Independence," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Zanu-PF, #CCC, #Mohadi

Comments


Must Read

ZCTU slams Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

New fissures rock Zanu-PF youth league

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Basics run out of Zimbabwe shelves

2 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Chamisa ally says 'Zec must pass credibility, transparency tests'

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sweats over Rwandan fugitive links

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

Ncube casino economics killing goose that lays eggs

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mr President, how far diaspora vote?

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa protecting corrupt cronies

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution must be amended

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZRP ranked most corrupt govt dept

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimsec yet to pay O, A-level markers

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under attack over banks lending ban

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chegutu villagers relive night of terror

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

NGO report exposes Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo Council names streets after departed eminent leaders

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Flats to reduce Bulawayo housing backlog

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa to make comeback

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZESA hikes local currency rates

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mayweather Jnr coming to Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mayhem at Barbourfields

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Duty on basics lowered

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

7 feared dead in mine collapse

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa's govt jittery

15 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Bosso, Dynamos battle abandoned after Dembare fans uprooted the goalposts

15 hrs ago | 3107 Views

Cow thief caged

17 hrs ago | 912 Views

Churches speak against early child marriages

17 hrs ago | 344 Views

Deborah Fraser dies

17 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Radio Bukalanga braces for Airwaves

22 hrs ago | 887 Views

Fire Mthuli and Mangudya

23 hrs ago | 5209 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days