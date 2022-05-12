Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga in Indonesia for a week

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga arrived in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Sunday for a week-long visit during which he will attend a UNICEF meeting for ministers of water, sanitation, and hygiene as well as look to boost economic ties between both nations.

Chiwenga also doubles as minister of health and child care.

To start the visit, Chiwenga will hold talks with Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin to discuss ways to enhance bilateral economic relations, the Indonesian Embassy in Harare noted in a written statement here on Monday.

"The high-level visit shows that Indonesia-Zimbabwe bilateral relations have increased, particularly strong economic ties between the two countries," according to Indonesian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dewa Made J. Sastrawan, who will accompany Chiwenga during his visit to Indonesia.

During the visit, the Zimbabwean government will explore the possibility of cooperation with Indonesia, particularly in the pharmaceutical field.

To that end, Chiwenga, who is concurrently the health and child protection minister, will hold talks with Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunawan Sadikin to discuss the expansion of cooperation in the development of public health, health services, and pharmaceutical industry.

Sastrawan said Zimbabwe is looking forward to taking a cue from Indonesia's success in developing the health sector.

The African country viewed Indonesia as a successful country in conducting national economic development for its people's welfare.

To that end, Chiwenga is keen to invite Indonesia to cooperate in implementing and facilitating the development of Zimbabwe's national economy based on Indonesia's experiences in the health and pharmaceutical fields and the development of transportation infrastructure, especially the development of cargo trains as well as cooperation in the areas of farming and irrigation.

During the visit, Chiwenga, accompanied by the agriculture and irrigation minister, vice finance minister, vice minister for regional administrative affairs, and several officials, will attend a Sanitation Water for All (SWA) meeting held by the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), UNICEF, and SWA on May 18-19.

The meeting, held as part of Indonesia's G20 Presidency, will be opened by President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (May 18).

While in Indonesia, Chiwenga will visit state-owned pharmaceutical industry Bio Farma in Bandung, West Java, to explore the possibility of cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry.

He will also visit the state-owned weaponry industry PT Pindad in Bandung to explore the possibility of arms purchase.

Source - Agencies

Comments


