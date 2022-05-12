Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe on high alert as Covid-19 fifth wave sweeps SA

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last week is not an indication that Zimbabwe has entered a fifth wave of infection but is largely just the breakers from the increase in cases reported in South Africa.

National Covid-19 response coordinator Dr Agnes Mahomva said Zimbabwe remained on high alert while observing the trend in new infections and Zimbabweans were urged to get vaccinated, wear masks, practise social distancing and be careful in crowds.

"When you are in an epidemic, cases tend to fluctuate and this is what has been happening. This (last) week you saw cases going up slightly but the week before they went down. This does not mean we are in another wave.

"The rise can be attributed to an increase in cases reported in South Africa, where authorities have confirmed that they are now in the fifth wave. Whenever SA gets a spike in cases, it is not unusual for Zimbabwe to also record a rise. So we are observing the trends," she said.

The number of new daily infections in Zimbabwe edged up most days last week but moved down again at the weekend.

Dr Mahomva said the Government and its partners had learnt lessons from the previous waves and was prepared for the eventuality of a fifth wave.

The fourth wave of infections hit Zimbabwe in November last year driven by the Omicron variant, which was the fastest spreading variant of concern.

Zimbabwe's proximity and interaction with South Africa increase the chances of a corresponding increase in cases should the surge continue.

With the winter season approaching, there is a possibility of an increase in Covid-19 cases. The current wave in SA has been driven by the sub-variants of the Omicron, BA.4, and BA.5.

Dr Mahomva said it was essential to maintain the existing Covid-19  in conflict situations, the list goes on.

Health authorities on high alert as Covid-19 fifth wave sweeps SA protocols to ensure the country does not experience a worse wave than the previous ones.

"We should continue social distancing, wearing masks and above all, we are pushing vaccination. We are currently rolling out the second blitz in schools, and in communities and we continue to encourage people to get vaccinated especially those with underlying conditions and the elderly. If we do get into another wave these are the people who will be at the highest risk of severe illness and death," she added.

She said the cases of Covid-19 being reported in schools reflected the infection within communities.

"Our schools have a strong surveillance system and this is why we are recording these numbers in schools. Remember these children are the same people who will be in the communities when they are not in school. It is nothing to worry about but it is everything to say we should remain vigilant," said Dr Mahomva.

The country recorded 56 new cases on Sunday, a drop from the 188 on Friday and 165 cases reported on Thursday.

The country has recorded 249 262 positive cases, with 242 500 recoveries and 5 483 deaths.

Source - The Herald
More on: #COVID-19, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chiyangwa ally sparks verbal war against rival empowerment lobby group

55 mins ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt parcelling out ZPRA properties

55 mins ago | 214 Views

Tendai Biti loses recusal application

56 mins ago | 92 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr hospitalised

56 mins ago | 301 Views

Ex-UK envoy roasted over Mnangagwa links

56 mins ago | 200 Views

'RBZ's currency auction a headache'

57 mins ago | 130 Views

Mwazha bishops barred from church shrine

57 mins ago | 142 Views

Govt to avail more funds for Lupane Hospital

57 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa challenger further detained

58 mins ago | 64 Views

Shortages show the poverty of ideas in govt

58 mins ago | 62 Views

Forex auction allots US$107 million

58 mins ago | 45 Views

US$250 000 debt chokes Zanu-PF bigwig

58 mins ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe begs EU over it's ivory

59 mins ago | 31 Views

Senators fume over bunking ministers

59 mins ago | 33 Views

BCC abandons Centenary Park

59 mins ago | 58 Views

Schools defy govt on fee

59 mins ago | 48 Views

Rwanda calls out Zimbabwe on genocide

60 mins ago | 103 Views

Hwange to twin with Namibia, SA towns

60 mins ago | 25 Views

Drill Hall storeroom gutted by fire

1 hr ago | 26 Views

High Court quashes HIT demand for US$ fees

1 hr ago | 36 Views

PSL suspends games over Dembare hooliganism

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Hope amid fear as relatives await fate of miners

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Schools complain over exam fees collection

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Issuance of community TV licences on cards in Zimbabwer

1 hr ago | 12 Views

'Flu bug not linked to coronavirus'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mutsvangwa dreams of a stable Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 42 Views

148 unregistered private schools face closure

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Dembare ankle breaker apologises to Tandi

1 hr ago | 55 Views

CCC members bid to stall trial hits snag

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Public transport system normalises?

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe suspends platinum levy

1 hr ago | 17 Views

MP pays fees for striking farm workers' children

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

Sekeramayi falls on hard times, fails to repay US$250,000 debt

11 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Chiwenga in Indonesia for a week

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

Knives out for Minister Karoro

19 hrs ago | 2860 Views

Stanbic chips in for life-saving bridge construction

20 hrs ago | 1000 Views

African Mining Sector Set for Strong Growth in 2022

20 hrs ago | 320 Views

Without incorporating the boy child we can kiss goodbye to ending misogyny and women's abuse!

20 hrs ago | 454 Views

Southern African opposition parties need to form a shadow SADC to represent oppressed masses!

23 hrs ago | 1113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days