Dembare ankle breaker apologises to Tandi

News / Local

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS' teenage winger Bill Antonio yesterday said he harboured no malicious intentions when he rammed into Andrew Tandi with a rather reckless tackle that left the Highlanders defender with a horrific ankle injury that could also end his season prematurely.Tandi was taken to hospital after he came worse off in a tussle for possession with the 19-year-old during the ill-tempered Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields on Sunday. According to the preliminary information from the Bosso medical team, the defender fractured his right fibula (calf bone) and dislocated his ankle. The extent of the injury is yet to be ascertained and the Highlanders' medical team has recommended specialised treatment. Antonio was shown a red card by referee Jimmy Makwanda. Weighed down by feelings of remorse for the impact his tackle could have on Tandi, the rookie player took to social media to console his opponent."I'm sorry for what happened yesterday, it wasn't intentional. I pray and hope that you have a speedy recovery. I pray to God that you come back and play the game again. I am sorry and wish you a speedy recovery," said Antonio. Antonio is now set to miss the next two matches, including the Harare Derby against CAPS United. But the PSL yesterday halted all games to attend to issues of violence and hooliganism that have marred the domestic game in the last month.The Glamour Boys yesterday also apologised for the incidents that rocked their game against Highlanders."Dynamos Football Club is saddened by the violent scenes and hooliganism that forced the match against Highlanders to be abandoned at Barbourfields on Sunday," said Dynamos in a statement."The Club condemns in strongest terms any form of violence at our football stadia. We apologise to all football stakeholders for the unruly behaviour demonstrated by a section of soccer fans that attended the match."Football is just a game, not a war. After all, we are all Zimbabweans at the end of the day. As Dynamos, we commit to lead the way in promoting peaceful environments at football matches." After all, football is a family game, which should be enjoyed in a peaceful environment. Dynamos would also like to wish Highlanders FC player, Andrew Tandi, a speedy recovery after the defender sustained an injury during the course of the game."