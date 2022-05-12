Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Forex auction allots US$107 million

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says a total of US$107,8 million was allocated to companies under the foreign exchange auction system in April.

The auction system was established in 2020 to help firms access cheaper foreign currency after rates ran amok on the black market, threatening economic growth.

The RBZ says the auction system has helped Zimbabwe avoid an industrial crisis, but recently, business leaders said the platform had failed to provide enough liquidity to help firms import raw materials.

In a statement, central bank governor John Mangudya said 749 applicants benefited from the platform in April.
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya

He said 2 142 beneficiaries were allotted US$17,8 million in the small to medium scale enterprises sector during the period.

A few months after it was established, Zimbabwe's biggest companies hailed the foreign currency auction system for defusing a foreign currency crisis that had affected production.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries said then the auction system had also helped manufacturers.

But in the past year, reports emerged that the RBZ was failing to release allotted funds, and firms were struggling to find foreign currency.

At one point in 2021, firms were owed about US$200 million, but the RBZ has undertaken to address the problem.

Commenting on recent economic developments CZI president Kurai Matsheza said the crisis had in part been caused by the auction system, and the country has had to resort to imports.

"We import crude oil from Brazil, so we need foreign currency, but the auction has been failing to give manufactures sufficient US dollars to be able to import. On the issue of mealie-meal shortage, it has something to do with the fact that the government stopped millers from buying except the Grain Marketing Board, which created bottlenecks on the supply chain. It depends on how the government will act. The policies put in place will determine whether the situation gets back to normal or not," Matsheza said recently.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Forex, #RBZ, #Allots

Comments


Must Read

Chiyangwa ally sparks verbal war against rival empowerment lobby group

59 mins ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa's govt parcelling out ZPRA properties

59 mins ago | 227 Views

Tendai Biti loses recusal application

59 mins ago | 96 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr hospitalised

60 mins ago | 320 Views

Ex-UK envoy roasted over Mnangagwa links

1 hr ago | 214 Views

'RBZ's currency auction a headache'

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Mwazha bishops barred from church shrine

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Govt to avail more funds for Lupane Hospital

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa challenger further detained

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Shortages show the poverty of ideas in govt

1 hr ago | 69 Views

US$250 000 debt chokes Zanu-PF bigwig

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe begs EU over it's ivory

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Senators fume over bunking ministers

1 hr ago | 36 Views

BCC abandons Centenary Park

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Schools defy govt on fee

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Rwanda calls out Zimbabwe on genocide

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Hwange to twin with Namibia, SA towns

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Drill Hall storeroom gutted by fire

1 hr ago | 29 Views

High Court quashes HIT demand for US$ fees

1 hr ago | 36 Views

PSL suspends games over Dembare hooliganism

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Hope amid fear as relatives await fate of miners

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Schools complain over exam fees collection

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Issuance of community TV licences on cards in Zimbabwer

1 hr ago | 13 Views

'Flu bug not linked to coronavirus'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mutsvangwa dreams of a stable Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 42 Views

148 unregistered private schools face closure

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Dembare ankle breaker apologises to Tandi

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe on high alert as Covid-19 fifth wave sweeps SA

1 hr ago | 51 Views

CCC members bid to stall trial hits snag

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Public transport system normalises?

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe suspends platinum levy

1 hr ago | 18 Views

MP pays fees for striking farm workers' children

10 hrs ago | 723 Views

Sekeramayi falls on hard times, fails to repay US$250,000 debt

11 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Chiwenga in Indonesia for a week

11 hrs ago | 658 Views

Knives out for Minister Karoro

19 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Stanbic chips in for life-saving bridge construction

20 hrs ago | 1001 Views

African Mining Sector Set for Strong Growth in 2022

20 hrs ago | 321 Views

Without incorporating the boy child we can kiss goodbye to ending misogyny and women's abuse!

20 hrs ago | 455 Views

Southern African opposition parties need to form a shadow SADC to represent oppressed masses!

23 hrs ago | 1113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days