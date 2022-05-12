Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa challenger further detained

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Zanu-PF activist Sybeth Musengezi, who challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ascendency to power, was yesterday further remanded in custody after the State requested postponement to today.

Musengezi was arrested last week for allegedly obtaining a Zanu-PF membership card fraudulently.

When Musengezi appeared yesterday before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, his lawyers Nqobani Sithole and Douglas Coltart argued that their client should not continue languishing in prison because of continuous delays in hearing the case.

Sithole submitted that there was no need to continue to detain Musengezi because he was not a flight risk and was in constant communication with the police, which made him a proper candidate for bail.

He also argued that Musengezi had no business interests outside the country having travelled less than 10 times since 2015.

Sithole further averred: "The documents that were submitted before this court were authored by Zanu-PF, which manipulated them."

The investigation officer in the matter, however, said Musengezi could use other means to skip borders and travel outside of the country.

The court alleges that on a date yet to be established in 2012, Musengezi acting in common purpose with Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka misrepresented to Zanu-PF that he resided at House Number 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare in order to become a member of the party's Muzinda 1A district.

As a result of the alleged misrepresentation, the State said Musengezi fraudulently became a member of the Zanu-PF district. As a result of the misrepresentation, Musengezi became eligible to contest for a Zanu-PF branch position.

In 2021, Musengezi filed a court application, challenging the constitutionality of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ascendancy to Zanu-PF leadership in 2017 after the late former President Robert Mugabe was removed from power in a military coup.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
