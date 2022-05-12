Govt to avail more funds for Lupane Hospital

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has promised to provide more funding for the construction of Lupane Provincial Hospital.Matabeleland North is the only province without a provincial hospital.In March, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the 250-bed Lupane Hospital will be the biggest provincial health institution in the country upon completion.Last year, government allocated $47 million for its construction.Matabeleland North provincial medical director Admire Kuretu yesterday said: "The initial plan was to complete about nine structures and start using those based on the funds that were available."The government has, however, decided to construct the whole hospital and has promised to make funds available from an additional budget."Kuretu could, however, not disclose the amount to be disbursed.Construction of pharmacies at the health institution is now almost complete.St Luke Hospital, a Catholic-run institution, is currently serving as the provincial hospital, while critically ill patients are being referred to Bulawayo.