Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt to avail more funds for Lupane Hospital

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has promised to provide more funding for the construction of Lupane Provincial Hospital.

Matabeleland North is the only province without a provincial hospital.

In March, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the 250-bed Lupane Hospital will be the biggest provincial health institution in the country upon completion.

Last year, government allocated $47 million for its construction.

Matabeleland North provincial medical director Admire Kuretu yesterday said: "The initial plan was to complete about nine structures and start using those based on the funds that were available.

"The government has, however, decided to construct the whole hospital and has promised to make funds available from an additional budget."

Kuretu could, however, not disclose the amount to be disbursed.

Construction of pharmacies at the health institution is now almost complete.

St Luke Hospital, a Catholic-run institution, is currently serving as the provincial hospital, while critically ill patients are being referred to Bulawayo.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Court, #Bail., #MNangagwa

Comments


Must Read

Chiyangwa ally sparks verbal war against rival empowerment lobby group

59 mins ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa's govt parcelling out ZPRA properties

59 mins ago | 230 Views

Tendai Biti loses recusal application

60 mins ago | 96 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr hospitalised

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Ex-UK envoy roasted over Mnangagwa links

1 hr ago | 217 Views

'RBZ's currency auction a headache'

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Mwazha bishops barred from church shrine

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa challenger further detained

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Shortages show the poverty of ideas in govt

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Forex auction allots US$107 million

1 hr ago | 50 Views

US$250 000 debt chokes Zanu-PF bigwig

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe begs EU over it's ivory

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Senators fume over bunking ministers

1 hr ago | 37 Views

BCC abandons Centenary Park

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Schools defy govt on fee

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Rwanda calls out Zimbabwe on genocide

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Hwange to twin with Namibia, SA towns

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Drill Hall storeroom gutted by fire

1 hr ago | 29 Views

High Court quashes HIT demand for US$ fees

1 hr ago | 36 Views

PSL suspends games over Dembare hooliganism

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Hope amid fear as relatives await fate of miners

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Schools complain over exam fees collection

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Issuance of community TV licences on cards in Zimbabwer

1 hr ago | 13 Views

'Flu bug not linked to coronavirus'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mutsvangwa dreams of a stable Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 42 Views

148 unregistered private schools face closure

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Dembare ankle breaker apologises to Tandi

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe on high alert as Covid-19 fifth wave sweeps SA

1 hr ago | 51 Views

CCC members bid to stall trial hits snag

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Public transport system normalises?

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe suspends platinum levy

1 hr ago | 18 Views

MP pays fees for striking farm workers' children

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Sekeramayi falls on hard times, fails to repay US$250,000 debt

11 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Chiwenga in Indonesia for a week

11 hrs ago | 658 Views

Knives out for Minister Karoro

19 hrs ago | 2864 Views

Stanbic chips in for life-saving bridge construction

20 hrs ago | 1002 Views

African Mining Sector Set for Strong Growth in 2022

20 hrs ago | 321 Views

Without incorporating the boy child we can kiss goodbye to ending misogyny and women's abuse!

20 hrs ago | 455 Views

Southern African opposition parties need to form a shadow SADC to represent oppressed masses!

23 hrs ago | 1113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days