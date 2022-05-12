Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiyangwa ally sparks verbal war against rival empowerment lobby group

by Staff reporter
60 mins ago | Views
A WAR of words has erupted between officials aligned to two rival indigenous empowerment lobby groupings, the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) and newly-launched Economic Empowerment Group (EEG).

AAG was founded by maverick property mogul, Phillip Chiyangwa, whose close ally, Ellison Simbanegavi, at the weekend took potshots at EEG led by Mike Chimombe.

Together with his leadership, Chimombe  was recently fired from the helm of AAG and went on to form EEG.

Following the fallout, Simbanegavi says he was removed from social media groups for refusing to hail EEG's formation.

He went on to launch a scathing attack on the new EEG executive, labeling it corrupt.

"I, personally, do not believe the crew that says EEG is a new thing as long as the same old executives who were dismissed by Dr. Chiyangwa remain at the helm of the new formation. The public should know that the former AAG presidium, now EEG top brass, and all the provincial chairpersons, were fired for abuse of funds. Pakadyiwa mari (money was fleeced) and there was gross abuse of office," said Simbanegavi.

He said EEG was a rebellious formation, formed to push personal agendas.

"I respect Chimombe, but am strongly against the fraudulent advisers surrounding him. In case you did not know, EEG was not Mike's idea, but he is just being used as the face of EEG in order to lure publics somehow."

Simbanegavi singled out former AAG Mashonaland West chairman, Tapiwa Chikondowa, as corrupt.

"I will mention Tapiwa Chikondowa as a bad leader, obviously to the surprise of many, because l saw it during his time how he would fend for money in the pretext of AAG programmes, but for all the moneys collected, he never accounted for a single dollar. Moneys have been collected in the name of AAG by the same person, but many may not know where these funds ended up," he alleged.

Chikondowa could not be drawn to comment when contacted by NewZimbabwe.com.

"I am in shock, no comment," said Chikondowa.

The Empower Bank facility, meant to uplift youths, benefitted the former AAG and now EEG leadership, further alleged Simbanegavi.

The new EEG outfit was reportedly hijacking AAG groups and structures to further its selfish interests.

Contacted for comment, Clifford Hlupeko, EEG secretary-general, described the verbal attack on EEG as coming from elements scared of competition.

"The remnants of the defunct AAG are running scared. In fact, the AAG Mash West SG is too sick to write this and he lacks capacity. It is Anastancia Ndhlovu trying to blackmail our new organisation. But let it be known that it is just a dog barking to an elephant. We are tsunami and unstoppable," charged Hlupeko.

"Their destructive tactics will never deviate our focus and purpose. The allegations levelled against the leadership of EEG are vague. The founder of AAG is the signatory to the account. All AAG funds were channelled through the same account. So in your sober mind, who would abuse funds? We left all funds in the hands of Phillip Chiyangwa."

Hlupeko challenged Simbanegavi to report to police anyone suspected of having abused funds belonging to AAG, which he described as "Chiyangwa' family trust."

"We have moved on and will not listen to trash. We left the family trust of Phillip Chiyangwa and formed a people driven organisation."

Efforts to get comment from Chiyangwa were fruitless by the time of publishing.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Chiyangwa, #AAg, #EEG

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt parcelling out ZPRA properties

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Tendai Biti loses recusal application

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr hospitalised

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Ex-UK envoy roasted over Mnangagwa links

1 hr ago | 219 Views

'RBZ's currency auction a headache'

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mwazha bishops barred from church shrine

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Govt to avail more funds for Lupane Hospital

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa challenger further detained

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Shortages show the poverty of ideas in govt

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Forex auction allots US$107 million

1 hr ago | 51 Views

US$250 000 debt chokes Zanu-PF bigwig

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe begs EU over it's ivory

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Senators fume over bunking ministers

1 hr ago | 38 Views

BCC abandons Centenary Park

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Schools defy govt on fee

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Rwanda calls out Zimbabwe on genocide

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Hwange to twin with Namibia, SA towns

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Drill Hall storeroom gutted by fire

1 hr ago | 30 Views

High Court quashes HIT demand for US$ fees

1 hr ago | 36 Views

PSL suspends games over Dembare hooliganism

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Hope amid fear as relatives await fate of miners

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Schools complain over exam fees collection

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Issuance of community TV licences on cards in Zimbabwer

1 hr ago | 13 Views

'Flu bug not linked to coronavirus'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mutsvangwa dreams of a stable Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 44 Views

148 unregistered private schools face closure

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Dembare ankle breaker apologises to Tandi

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe on high alert as Covid-19 fifth wave sweeps SA

1 hr ago | 51 Views

CCC members bid to stall trial hits snag

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Public transport system normalises?

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe suspends platinum levy

1 hr ago | 18 Views

MP pays fees for striking farm workers' children

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Sekeramayi falls on hard times, fails to repay US$250,000 debt

11 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Chiwenga in Indonesia for a week

11 hrs ago | 658 Views

Knives out for Minister Karoro

19 hrs ago | 2865 Views

Stanbic chips in for life-saving bridge construction

20 hrs ago | 1002 Views

African Mining Sector Set for Strong Growth in 2022

20 hrs ago | 321 Views

Without incorporating the boy child we can kiss goodbye to ending misogyny and women's abuse!

20 hrs ago | 455 Views

Southern African opposition parties need to form a shadow SADC to represent oppressed masses!

23 hrs ago | 1113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days