Mahachi denies allegations of scalded son with boiling water

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH African-based footballer, Kudakwashe Mahachi, who stands accused of having scalded his four-year-old son Diego, with boiling water has denied the allegations.

It has also emerged that contrary to earlier allegations, the boy has not been amputated but is being treated for serious burns.

The child is from the Super Sport United midfielder's first marriage with Maritha Ndlovu.

His lawyers Tuesday told journalists the allegations against their client were fabricated and meant to soil his reputation.

"Our client, Mr Mahachi, wishes to advise the public on the allegations that have been levelled against him through various media platforms," said his lawyer, Nkosiyabo Sibanda.

Sibanda said the allegations are aimed at ending Mahachi's successful career.

"Firstly, our client wishes to indicate that he loves his son and what he has seen circulating on various platforms is unfortunate, worrisome and it has tormented him as deeply as it exposed his son's medical condition, which ought to have been private, but has been made public,"the lawyer said.

"On the allegations that our client scalded the minor, he wishes to state that he never did such an act to his only son and the stories that he is responsible are a fabrication, malicious and are designed to tarnish him as a successful international footballer, with a desire to end the career of Mr Mahachi.

"With what has happened, our client advises further that he will soon take the legal route to protect his son first, and then secondly he will be approaching the courts to deal with the issue of his image," stated Sibanda.

The lawyers accused Mpilo Hospital authorities of barring specialist doctors to attend to the ailing boy.

"This unfortunate incident has happened and our client is of the view that there are people who are benefiting from the false narrative that has been sold to the public.

"One will recall that initially, there was a story which made headlines to the effect that the minor had been amputated but that story has since changed," said Sibanda.

The lawyers said Mahachi has requested the boy's medical report from the authorities with no success.

 "Our client advises that he has been denied access to the report. All this is happening whilst he enjoys custody over the minor child since he is the one in charge of the affairs of the minor lawfully."

Mahachi has since been suspended by the Super Diski side, which has told him to solve his personal problems before being considered to play.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Mahachi, #Son, #Water

