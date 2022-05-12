Lawyer off the hook

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has absolved Harare lawyer Kudzaishe Gama of wrongdoing for facilitating transfer of a property at the centre of a dispute with a client.LSZ recently instituted investigations on Gama following allegations that he had facilitated transfer of a property into his client's name, but failed to remit money to beneficiaries.Gama was probed for violating sections 20 and 21 of the Code of Conduct; Statutory Instrument 37 of 2018 after Nobert Njazi, the owner of the property, reported the matter.Njazi was sued by the CBZ Bank for loss of its security bonds amounting to US$80 000.Gama, of Gama and Associates, was hired as a conveyancer to transfer a stand, Lot I of Subdivision A Lot H of Lots A & B called Adylinn of Bluffhill belonging to Njazi into his client Frank Rudolph's name.In a letter seen by NewsDay, LSZ dismissed the issue saying Gama did not need to seek consent from CBZBank."Council at its meeting held on November 9, 2021 considered your complaint and the respondent's responses. Council noted that the respondent did not need to seek consent from CBZ Bank," the letter, dated December 17, 2021, read."The respondent was not instructed by Saitana Enterprises and, therefore, was not accountable to them for the proceeds of the sale. In Council's view, you had no locus standi to complain on behalf of Saltana Enterprises or the respondent's client," LSZ ruled, adding that Gama was not guilty of any unprofessional conduct.