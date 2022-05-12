Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Lawyer off the hook

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has absolved Harare lawyer Kudzaishe Gama of wrongdoing for facilitating transfer of a property at the centre of a dispute with a client.

LSZ recently instituted investigations on Gama following allegations that he had facilitated transfer of a property into his client's name, but failed to remit money to beneficiaries.

Gama was probed for violating sections 20 and 21 of the Code of Conduct; Statutory Instrument 37 of 2018 after Nobert Njazi, the owner of the property, reported the matter.

Njazi was sued by the CBZ Bank for loss of its security bonds amounting to US$80 000.

Gama, of Gama and Associates, was hired as a conveyancer to transfer a stand, Lot I of Subdivision A Lot H of Lots A & B called Adylinn of Bluffhill belonging to Njazi into his client Frank Rudolph's name.

In a letter seen by NewsDay, LSZ dismissed the issue saying Gama did not need to seek consent from CBZ
Bank.

"Council at its meeting held on November 9, 2021 considered your complaint and the respondent's responses. Council noted that the respondent did not need to seek consent from CBZ Bank," the letter, dated December 17, 2021, read.

"The respondent was not instructed by Saitana Enterprises and, therefore, was not accountable to them for the proceeds of the sale. In Council's view, you had no locus standi to complain on behalf of Saltana Enterprises or the respondent's client," LSZ ruled, adding that Gama was not guilty of any unprofessional conduct.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Lawyer, #Gama, #LSC

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa must resign'

32 mins ago | 321 Views

Mnangagwa told to appoint 2nd VP

32 mins ago | 244 Views

RBZ in dramatic U-turn on lending

33 mins ago | 64 Views

CCC targets Bulawayo City Council's business operations

33 mins ago | 75 Views

Mwonzora seeks to keep rivals out

33 mins ago | 76 Views

Injured Zimbabwean civil servants fail to pay medical bills

34 mins ago | 69 Views

Parly probes tobacco company

34 mins ago | 42 Views

Govt raises mandatory fuel blending to E20

34 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa siblings denied bail

34 mins ago | 53 Views

Top medical firm in labour, tax evasion storm

35 mins ago | 43 Views

11 Zimbabwean students in international moot competition

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Mahachi readies for court battle

35 mins ago | 43 Views

Joel Luphahla survives Bosso axe

36 mins ago | 22 Views

Bodies of seven miners retrieved from shaft

36 mins ago | 43 Views

Surely, there is no honour among thieves

36 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe to pull out of CITES?

37 mins ago | 24 Views

US, CCC and local journalists gang up to foment chaos

37 mins ago | 25 Views

Ethanol blending up increased to 20% to kill injectors

38 mins ago | 39 Views

Chamisa's activists chicken out again

38 mins ago | 34 Views

RBZ auction rate reaches $258

38 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa's nephews denied bail in firearms case

11 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mwonzora reshuffles MDC-T leadership

11 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Mahachi denies allegations of scalded son with boiling water

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

Bosso kicks out coaches

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

Biti loses second application

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

RBZ lifts suspension on lending

11 hrs ago | 308 Views

ZRP releases names of accident victims

11 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zimbabwe a pariah state that can't even be trusted by fellow African countries!

14 hrs ago | 757 Views

ZANU-PF official dies in car crash

14 hrs ago | 4800 Views

So tragic that Zimbabwe regime respects animals more than its own citizens!

20 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Makamba chucked out of ZANU-PF meeting

22 hrs ago | 6069 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days