Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Injured Zimbabwean civil servants fail to pay medical bills

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
ACCIDENT victims injured in an accident that happened in Kariba on Independence Day are failing to pay medicals bills prompting some residents to cry foul.

Two Kariba residents Maxton Kanhema and Samson Coffee have since approached Mashonaland West minister of State Mary Mliswa-Chikoka for assistance for the victims, who happen to be civil servants.

In a letter to the minister seen by NewsDay, Kanhema and Coffee said:  "We are writing to you with heavy hearts and troubled souls. Some members of our Kariba community were involved in an accident while on national duty on Independence Day and some were unfortunate to lose their lives. Our main worry is the neglect the injured survivors are being subjected to."

They said the victims were failing to pay hospital bills.

"Hon minister, it cannot be business as usual in your province when some of our compatriots are being neglected and with little to no help. Independence Day and other national events will definitely lose relevance if this is the official attitude by our leadership."

The petition asked Mliswa-Chikoka to assist with funds for the victims' hospital bills. Some of them lost limbs.

Efforts to get a comment from Mliswa-Chikoka were fruitless. She also did not respond to text messages from NewsDay.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Injured, #Medical, #Bill

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa must resign'

32 mins ago | 321 Views

Mnangagwa told to appoint 2nd VP

32 mins ago | 244 Views

RBZ in dramatic U-turn on lending

33 mins ago | 64 Views

CCC targets Bulawayo City Council's business operations

33 mins ago | 75 Views

Mwonzora seeks to keep rivals out

33 mins ago | 76 Views

Parly probes tobacco company

34 mins ago | 42 Views

Govt raises mandatory fuel blending to E20

34 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa siblings denied bail

34 mins ago | 53 Views

Top medical firm in labour, tax evasion storm

35 mins ago | 43 Views

Lawyer off the hook

35 mins ago | 25 Views

11 Zimbabwean students in international moot competition

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Mahachi readies for court battle

35 mins ago | 43 Views

Joel Luphahla survives Bosso axe

36 mins ago | 22 Views

Bodies of seven miners retrieved from shaft

36 mins ago | 43 Views

Surely, there is no honour among thieves

36 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe to pull out of CITES?

37 mins ago | 24 Views

US, CCC and local journalists gang up to foment chaos

37 mins ago | 25 Views

Ethanol blending up increased to 20% to kill injectors

38 mins ago | 39 Views

Chamisa's activists chicken out again

38 mins ago | 34 Views

RBZ auction rate reaches $258

38 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa's nephews denied bail in firearms case

11 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mwonzora reshuffles MDC-T leadership

11 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Mahachi denies allegations of scalded son with boiling water

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

Bosso kicks out coaches

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

Biti loses second application

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

RBZ lifts suspension on lending

11 hrs ago | 308 Views

ZRP releases names of accident victims

11 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zimbabwe a pariah state that can't even be trusted by fellow African countries!

14 hrs ago | 757 Views

ZANU-PF official dies in car crash

14 hrs ago | 4799 Views

So tragic that Zimbabwe regime respects animals more than its own citizens!

20 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Makamba chucked out of ZANU-PF meeting

22 hrs ago | 6069 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days