Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has courted the ire of teachers after it reportedly deducted huge amounts from salaries of educators who went on strike when schools reopened last year.

NewsDay understands that some teachers got as little as $2 after the deductions.

The development has triggered anger among teachers, who are now planning a full-blown strike in protest over the deductions, which they said were in violation of the Constitution and labour laws.

Public Service minister Paul Mavima only said: "The issue of the deducted funds is purely an administrative issue. I deal with policy issues, so the Public Service Commission (PSC) is better placed to respond to your questions."

Government last year announced that it was adopting the no-work no-pay policy after teachers went on strike to demand pre-2018 United States dollar salaries or its equivalent at the interbank rate.

Thousands of teachers were also suspended.

Efforts to get a comment from PSC secretary Jonathan Wutawashe were in vain as he was not taking calls.

Unions, however, accused government of victimising the educators for exercising their constitutional right to engage in job action demanding better salaries and improved working conditions.

Government has failed to provide payslips to civil servants for the past two months to enable them to see what has been deducted and why.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said the teachers would challenge the no-work no-pay policy.

"We are not aware of the modalities that were used by the government as it deducted different funds on the teachers who were on strike during the same day," he said.

"Government deducted up to $20 000 from the teachers' salaries. I know of a teacher in Warren Park who got $2 as his salary. The issue will not go unchallenged. We are in the process of filing a paper against the act."

Zimbabwe National Teachers Union chief executive Manuel Nyawo said: "What pains us most is that the deductions came as a shock and have left us poorer than before. We have written to seek clarification from the employer on why that move was taken outside our members' knowledge. We are very bitter with the employer and we hope this is the first and last time we experience this worrisome and most painful development."

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) also said it would "continue making noise" until government respected the teachers' rights.

"We are very much alive to the concerns that have been raised by our members who did not get their salaries this month without any explanation from the employer," Zimta secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said.

"As Zimta, we will not fold hands and watch. It is worrisome that in this case, PSC failed to follow the due process in charging members who it accused of misconduct."

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said: "We can't afford to have another disruption from a job action after all those disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The issues should be resolved amicably. The ministry does not encourage strikes to resolve the teachers' concerns. The education system should thrive and it only thrives when children are learning in schools.

"The teachers have their representatives who can sit down with government and talk about their grievances. There is a need for collaborative efforts to ensure that learners recover all the learning time lost during lockdowns."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

3 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

3 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

3 hrs ago | 958 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

3 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

3 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

3 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Businessman acquitted

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zesa in import substitution drive

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

15 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

15 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

15 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days