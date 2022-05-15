Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
NOTORIOUS Zanu-PF member and businessman, Mike Mhangura, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for raping a Chinhoyi woman last December.

He will, however, spend an effective nine years in jail after regional magistrate, Ignatius Mugova, conditionally suspended three years.

Mhangura was convicted of raping a 38-year-old married woman whom he had offered a lift from the burial of a deceased party member.

The convict, from Gadzema township, Chinhoyi, owns several properties he inherited from his late mother, and is also a Chinhoyi Stars Football Club board member.

The complainant lives in Mapako Phase 1, Chinhoyi.

The state's case, led by prosecutor Nyasha Sibesha, was that on November 25, 2021, around 6pm, Mhangura and his friends attended the same funeral as the complainant.

The court heard that following the burial proceedings held at Chemagamba Cemetery, he offered the woman a lift back to the deceased's house in Mzari Suburb.

Mhangura then allegedly drove towards the industrial area and went to Down Town Liquor Wholesale, where his friends bought alcohol and proceeded to Zanu-PF Makonde District coordinating committee (DCC) vice chairman, Tapera Mutovido's residence, where the funeral wake of his late wife was being held.

After dropping off his friends, Mhangura convinced the woman he would pass through her house enroute to Orange Groove Police Camp, where he was headed to.

He, however, diverted the route and started driving around with the woman until they reached Zuva Fuel Station, situated in the industrial area, where he assaulted her with open hands on her face several times, accusing her of refusing to disclose her name.

Mhangura then drove to Hillside, parked the vehicle at his shop and raped her once.

He then threatened the complainant with death, saying she had no power over him since he was a powerful politician.

The court also heard Mhangura ordered his victim not to shave her pubic hair, and not to have a love affair with another man.

The following morning, Mhangura went to the woman's residence and had a brief conversation with her, which she managed to record on her cell phone.

Complainant disclosed her ordeal to her husband, children, nieces, and friends through audio recordings she posted on WhatsApp.

The matter was reported to ZRP Chemagamba, leading to Mhangura's arrest.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Activist, #JAil

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

3 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

3 hrs ago | 917 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

3 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

3 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

3 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Businessman acquitted

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zesa in import substitution drive

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

15 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

15 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

15 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days