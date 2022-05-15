Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sanction envoys, Zimbabwe govt clash over PVOs Bill

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
DIPLOMATS in Zimbabwe recently described the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Amendment Bill as an impediment to enjoyment of human rights.

In frank discussions diplomats asked government to reverse the Bill which largely seeks to monitor and regulate the operations of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The meeting was confirmed by Information secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana who tweeted: "A few days ago some diplomats met government officials over the PVOs Amendment Bill. They expressed a lot of bitterness and odium towards the Bill. Very interesting. How does this Bill undermine their interests? Don't we have the right to advance our own interests like everyone else?"

Government gazetted the PVOs Amendment Bill in 2021, saying the amendments would align the existing PVO Act with the Financial Action Task Force recommendations against money-laundering and financing of terrorism.

However, non-governmental organisations view the amendments as oppressive and unconstitutional because the piece of legislation aims to abolish civil society organisations (CSOs) and their operations in Zimbabwe.

Historically, the Government of Zimbabwe has viewed NGOs, particularly those in the human rights and democracy cluster, as anti-establishment, pro-opposition and pushing for regime change.

Although NGOs claim that they are non-partisan, government has accused them of abusing Western donor funds to prop the opposition.

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum executive director Musa Kika said diplomatic engagement over issues of development and governance was imperative for sharing perspectives, ideas and good practices.

"Diplomatic missions in Zimbabwe through their development agencies provide the bulk of social protection support to Zimbabwe, including supporting development initiatives by both State and non-State actors," Kika said.

"This is going to be disrupted in many ways if that law is passed, thus this engagement is in fact inevitable. As to whether the government will listen, time will tell through government's action, but the government will be well advised to drop what will close civic space and disrupt the little social protection there is in Zimbabwe mainly through NGOs and development partners."

Efforts to get a comment from Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi were fruitless, but the Bill is at an advanced stage of crafting.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Envoy, #Bil, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chinotimba apologises to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Kareke heading back to court

3 hrs ago | 834 Views

MDC Bulawayo to stage demo

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Borrowdale Brooke security bars Wadyajena workers

3 hrs ago | 840 Views

CCC-linked tenant wins court case

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe's once-off sale of ivory stockpiles acceptable

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law approaches CAS of Fifa ban

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Man found dead near transformer

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Basic goods disappear from shelves in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zimbabwe govt tightens screws on nurses

3 hrs ago | 710 Views

Motorists bemoan rampant car clamping

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Town officials arrested by ZACC

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Guvamatanga faces contempt of Parliament

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Cops arrested for demanding US$100 bribe

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zanu-PF commissar dies

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Sengilikhiwa, thankful Sikhosana sings in new song

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Nkayi sends roads SOS to govt

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zifa running out of time to convince Fifa to lift suspension

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger to spend weekend behind bars

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa says net closing in on economic saboteurs

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's assault case postponed

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to grow media relations

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Dembare ankle breaker ready to foot the bill

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Businessman in fierce battle with armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Vodacom defends appointment of Zimbabwean

14 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Police name Colleen Bawn mine collapse victims

15 hrs ago | 894 Views

Musona retires from Zifa football

15 hrs ago | 663 Views

Kazembe blames police corruption on citizens

15 hrs ago | 736 Views

What became of Zimbabwe's Patriotic Bill?

15 hrs ago | 399 Views

Soldiers have guns, teachers and nurses have empty threats, so government will always favor the military!

18 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Vee Mhofu charms Mashwede

21 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son jailed for killing motorist

21 hrs ago | 2883 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days