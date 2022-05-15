Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Borrowdale Brooke security bars Wadyajena workers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SECURITY at Borrowdale Brooke has blocked Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena's construction workers from entering the estate.

This came a day after the High Court granted the Zanu-PF lawmaker full access to the residence.

Wadyajena approached the High Court after he was denied full access to the residence, including having his vehicle tags deactivated and being forced to use the visitors entrance.

He has written to lawyers representing Borrowdale Estate Residents Association, Mangezi, Nleya and Partners, protesting over the decision to bar his construction workers from entering the premises.

"The barring of our client's construction workers is unlawful as our client is in full compliance with the estate's architectural and planning regulations," Wadyajena's lawyers Machingura Legal Practitioners wrote.

"If your client insists on the contrary, then we challenge your client to the strictest proof of its claim. We also challenge your client to produce our client's master file kept at the estate association offices within 24 hours hereof so that its contents are inspected and the duly approved plans, submitted several years back, are uplifted."

Wadyajena threatened to approach the High Court if his construction workers were denied entrance to the premises within 24 hours.

"Further, in the event that our client's building contractors are not allowed to enter the estate and continue with their work within 24 hours hereof, our client shall approach the High Court on an urgent basis, seeking appropriate relief," the lawyers wrote. "The cost thereof, and any financial prejudice our client may suffer as a result of yours' unlawful conduct, will no doubt be for your client's account. Be warned accordingly."

Wadyajena is at loggerheads with the residents association after he was reprimanded for disorderly conduct and making noise with his vehicles at night, disturbing the peace of other residents.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Wadyajena, #Brooke, #Bars

Comments


Must Read

Chinotimba apologises to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Kareke heading back to court

3 hrs ago | 834 Views

MDC Bulawayo to stage demo

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sanction envoys, Zimbabwe govt clash over PVOs Bill

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

CCC-linked tenant wins court case

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe's once-off sale of ivory stockpiles acceptable

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law approaches CAS of Fifa ban

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Man found dead near transformer

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Basic goods disappear from shelves in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe govt tightens screws on nurses

3 hrs ago | 712 Views

Motorists bemoan rampant car clamping

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Town officials arrested by ZACC

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Guvamatanga faces contempt of Parliament

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Cops arrested for demanding US$100 bribe

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zanu-PF commissar dies

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Sengilikhiwa, thankful Sikhosana sings in new song

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Nkayi sends roads SOS to govt

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zifa running out of time to convince Fifa to lift suspension

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger to spend weekend behind bars

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa says net closing in on economic saboteurs

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's assault case postponed

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to grow media relations

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Dembare ankle breaker ready to foot the bill

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Businessman in fierce battle with armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Vodacom defends appointment of Zimbabwean

14 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Police name Colleen Bawn mine collapse victims

15 hrs ago | 894 Views

Musona retires from Zifa football

15 hrs ago | 663 Views

Kazembe blames police corruption on citizens

15 hrs ago | 736 Views

What became of Zimbabwe's Patriotic Bill?

15 hrs ago | 399 Views

Soldiers have guns, teachers and nurses have empty threats, so government will always favor the military!

18 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Vee Mhofu charms Mashwede

21 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son jailed for killing motorist

21 hrs ago | 2883 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days