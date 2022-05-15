Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC Bulawayo to stage demo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SENIOR MDC Alliance members in Bulawayo are planning to demonstrate over the removal under unclear circumstances of Larney Maho from her post.

Maho was nominated by the party structures to be the public relations person for the party in Parliament.

However, some top officials reportedly imposed their own candidate, which some party members felt was unprocedural.

Senior party member Alex Gumede told Southern Eye that: "Party president Douglas Mwonzora sent an envoy to Bulawayo to deal with the matter. However, the team was told lies and misled. The top leadership should learn to respect the electorate and supporters. If they ignore this issue we will demonstrate until they resolve the matter. We are currently writing a petition and we are going to hand it over to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the MDC Alliance and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission."



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #MDC, #Demo., #Bulawayo

