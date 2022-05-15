Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chinotimba apologises to Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
UNDERFIRE loudmouth Buhera South Member of Parliament Joseph Chinotimba has reportedly apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa over a leaked video in which he was heard attacking him for allegedly orchestrating his removal from his position.

Chinotimba's utterances in the video angered Zanu-PF supporters who planned a demonstration at the Buhera district offices at Murambinda on Wednesday saying he had disrespected the President. The demonstrations, however, flopped after police cordoned off the area.

Sources in the ruling Zanu-PF party told NewsDay yesterday that Chinotimba has since apologised to Mnangagwa. This also followed a leaked video and photos of Chinotimba together with Mnangagwa.

"Yes, Chinotimba has apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, after he was put under pressure.  Mnangagwa might have accepted the apology," the source said.

"Remember Mnangagwa is a crocodile. He clapped hands when he was savaged by the former First Lady Grace Mugabe and he even went on to give a vote of thanks at one of the events. Remember former Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandi Chimene also enjoyed directly attacking Mnangagwa, but where is she now?"

The source added that it was possible for Mnangagwa to pretend that he has forgiven Chinotimba, but could eventually act.

Contacted for comment on the issue yesterday, Chinotimba refused to say much, insisting that he did nothing wrong.

"I know nothing about the demonstration. Please ask those people who were behind the demonstration to give you a response. On the issue of me apologising, l don't know because l have never done anything wrong. I have no comment," Chinotimba said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

