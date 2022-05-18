Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Virginia Mutsamwira says she treats four times the number of patients she should ideally handle at a township clinic in Harare.

"It's tiring - the nurse-patient ratio is really bad," she says, throwing herself onto a brown sofa at her house in Cold Comfort township after a 12-hour shift.

"It's frustrating, because you can't offer quality care."

The 52-year-old senior nurse is skilled, experienced and educated. Yet her monthly salary of some US$200 barely covers her basics.

To make ends meet for her family of eight, she runs a small grocery shop out of her home, where she also rears chickens and rabbits for sale.

After work, before she even takes off her blue uniform, she feeds the chickens.

She is joining the exodus of healthcare workers emigrating from Zimbabwe - in her case, "to secure my retirement."

Official figures show that last year alone Zimbabwe lost nearly 1,800 nurses, mainly to Britain. That's more than 10 percent of all the nurses working in public hospitals.

Mutsamwira has already done her International English Language Test, required to get a visa to the United Kingdom, where salaries are around 10 times higher than in Zimbabwe.

The outflow of nursing staff is stripping the country of desperately-needed skills.

"We are always overwhelmed because many nurses are leaving," says Josephine Marare, 33, who works at one of the country's largest public hospitals, Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

Under-equipped facilities only worsen morale. "Imagine working in a hospital where there are no bandages, no water, no basic drugs like painkillers," she says.

"I am just so frustrated. If I get money to get a visa, I will join the others who are leaving."

The migration has spurred demand for passports, with people queuing up before dawn to apply for travel documents in Harare.

Zimbabwe's healthcare facilities have been crumbling for more than a decade, tracking the downward spiral of the economy.

"The main driving factor is poor remuneration," said Simbarashe Tafirenyika, president of the Zimbabwe Urban and Rural Council Nurses Workers Union, explaining the nurses' exodus.

"They need to pay school fees, put food on the table. If anyone gets an opportunity, they are going."

It's so desperate that many highly qualified nurses opt for junior roles abroad because these pay better.

The Health Service Board, which grades and appoints government health workers, admits the mass exodus of nurses has had an effect.

Under a programme aimed at filling staffing gaps, retired nurses are being re-hired while training is being expanded.

"Losing experienced workers is always a challenge," spokesman Livingstone Mashange said.

The board's website opens with a picture of smiling nurses leaping joyfully and a bold "we are hiring" message.

Like other rich countries, Britain has a long tradition of recruiting staff from developing countries to meet the needs of its health service.

But shortages in the UK have shot up, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and a dramatic drop in nurses recruited from eastern Europe as a result of Brexit.

According a report last June by the Health Foundation think-tank, Britain's National Health Service (NHS) faced a shortfall of 93,000 staff. Some 42 percent of them were nurses.

Jason Mutambara, a 45-year-old Zimbabwean father of four, migrated to Britain last year.

He says he has no regrets - his monthly income rocketed to £2,700 (US$3,375), enabling him to easily afford his children's school fees.

"It was like you've just won a lottery," he said. "You can't even think of coming back at the moment."

Mutambara's hope is that the Zimbabwean authorities fix the health system to stop the haemorrhage of skills.

"We were trained in Zimbabwe and we owe it to the people of Zimbabwe to continue working for them," he said. But for now, it appears Britain will be hiring for years to come.


Source - AFP
More on: #Nurses, #Health, #Exodus

Comments


Must Read

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bike thief jailed

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man waves organ at women in church

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Man found dead after beer drink

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

No fans charged for Barbourfields Stadium melee

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Prophet comes to 'locked' man's rescue

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Granny begs for quickie in court

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Co-tenants in court over 'toilet sex'

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Father-in-law in court for demanding money from son-in-law

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

MDC-T ordered to pay Khupe aide's outstanding benefits

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Polad for economic solutions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fuel prices up, again after govt pledged to lower the pump price

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Teachers demands for US$540 salaries misleading: Mthuli

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe has failed to implement electoral reforms: EU

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Over 500 000 Zimbabwe immigrants were forced to return home'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zinara raises tollgate fees

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mudenda rapped over Gukurahundi 'election project'

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Witness pins Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bosso eye Soma-Phiri for interim coach

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into South Africa

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean UK mayor pledges to scout for investment

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Blitz targets top-of-the-range cars

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Deputy minister arrested for inputs theft

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

42 000 litres of petrol lost as truck overturns

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Fake e-passport agents on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe: Class IN itself versus Class FOR itself

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe to become regional vaccines manufacturing hub

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger granted bail after more than week in custody

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange gets passport office

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Import licences on seven grocery items removed

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Karoro to spend weekend in remand

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

If ED genuinely 'listening president' he should engage ordinary citizens in open debate, discussions, and dialogue!

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Boardroom coup to topple Matabele leader backfires on Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days