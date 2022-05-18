Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso eye Soma-Phiri for interim coach

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AMINI Soma-Phiri might bounce back as Highlanders' interim coach as the club continues their search for a substantive gaffer following the sacking of Mandla Mpofu, impeccable sources said.

In 2015, Soma-Phiri capped his short stint as Highlanders' interim coach in style, beating league champions Chicken Inn 1-0 to win the NetOne top-eight sponsored Easycall Cup final.

He had been brought in with Cosmas "Tsano" Zulu and Sibanda to save the club after axing of the Bongani Mafu-led technical team, which included Mpofu, Peter "Captain Oxo" Nkomo and welfare manager Netsai Moyo.

Soma-Phiri went on to work under Dutch expatriate Erol Akbay before stepping down.

Bosso rang technical changes at the beginning of the week, severing ties with Mpofu, his assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu and goalkeepers' trainer Julius Ndlovu, with Joel Luphahla who joined the club in March, being the only survivor.

The club had also fired welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo but reportedly reversed the decision after learning that his contract stipulated that he does not interfere with the technical team's duties.

Soma-Phiri could be brought back to mop up and save Bosso again.

Bosso have been linked with South Africa's Gavin Hunt and Kelvin Kaindu.

Club sources said the chances of getting former Kaizer Chiefs gaffer Hunt are minimal after the South African told a local daily that no contact had been made by Highlanders.

The impeccable sources revealed that Hunt was demanding a US$10 000 sign-on fee, a US$10 000 salary, a car that the club fuels and fully paid accommodation among other perks.

With such demands, which also includes the coach bringing his backroom staff, Highlanders leadership are in a fix as sources confided that some of the club benefactors who bankrolled Erol Akbay, Pieter De Jongh and Mark Harrison's salaries and accommodation have taken a backseat in Bosso's activities.

The trio of Akbay, De Jongh and Harrison's perks were between US$3 000 and US$4 500.

It is highly unlikely that Highlanders' principal sponsors, Sakunda Holdings, will be willing to foot a bill above

US$10 000 and there are fears in the club's top hierarchy that bringing an expatriate beyond their reach could see Bosso accumulating debts.

There were reports also linking former coach Kaindu to the job. Concerns were raised that Luphahla doesn't have requisite qualifications to sit at the dugout but an executive member allayed those fears saying Zifa granted Soma-Phiri a waiver sometime back.

"Soma-Phiri has in the past held an interim coach's job and there is a feeling that he is best suited to lead the team on that basis while the club continues a search for a substantive coach. In the meantime, Joel Luphahla and Melusi

Sibanda are training the boys and with league games resuming next weekend, a decision has to be made," said a source.

Repeated efforts to get comments from the club were fruitless.

Highlanders travel to ZPC Kariba for their next league match.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Soma, #Phiri

Comments


Must Read

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bike thief jailed

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man waves organ at women in church

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Man found dead after beer drink

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

No fans charged for Barbourfields Stadium melee

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Prophet comes to 'locked' man's rescue

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Granny begs for quickie in court

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Co-tenants in court over 'toilet sex'

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Father-in-law in court for demanding money from son-in-law

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

MDC-T ordered to pay Khupe aide's outstanding benefits

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Polad for economic solutions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fuel prices up, again after govt pledged to lower the pump price

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Teachers demands for US$540 salaries misleading: Mthuli

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe has failed to implement electoral reforms: EU

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Over 500 000 Zimbabwe immigrants were forced to return home'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zinara raises tollgate fees

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mudenda rapped over Gukurahundi 'election project'

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Witness pins Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into South Africa

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean UK mayor pledges to scout for investment

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Blitz targets top-of-the-range cars

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Deputy minister arrested for inputs theft

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

42 000 litres of petrol lost as truck overturns

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Fake e-passport agents on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe: Class IN itself versus Class FOR itself

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe to become regional vaccines manufacturing hub

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger granted bail after more than week in custody

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange gets passport office

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Import licences on seven grocery items removed

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Karoro to spend weekend in remand

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

If ED genuinely 'listening president' he should engage ordinary citizens in open debate, discussions, and dialogue!

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Boardroom coup to topple Matabele leader backfires on Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days