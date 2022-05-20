Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe police recognised for excellence

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Zimbabwe's police officers seconded to the Egyptian Police Academy have distinguished themselves well over the past few years.

Director of the Egyptian Peacekeeping Operations Training Centre, Major-General Tarik Awad, said candidates from Zimbabwe were high performers.

In an interview on the sidelines of a tour by editors from Africa, he said police officers attending courses here from the Southern African country were knowledgeable and eager to learn.

"Zimbabweans do very well when they come to this academy. They are some of our top performers. They are very disciplined and enthusiastic," he said.

The centre, part of the broader police academy, conducts training, studies, research and specialised programmes in all aspects of peace-keeping.

Candidates are drawn from across the continent. Zimbabwe's police force is renowned globally for excelling in its forays under the United Nations peace-keeping missions.

They have earned themselves a high international standing over the years.

The Egyptian Police Academy is one of the top such institutions on the continent.

It trains both theoretical and practical aspects of policing to produce a well-rounded force. Wars and civil strife in some parts of the continent and beyond have increased demand for its services, with about 900 officers being accommodated at any given time. At least 27 editors from 22 African countries are meeting here at the invitation of the Egyptian government.

The Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting the delegation as part of its capacity-building initiatives.

The programme ends on Friday.

"Our overarching aim is to complement efforts of African and Islamic countries in achieving the regionally and internationally agreed development plans, including the African Union Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"In our work, we give priority to the development enablers, particularly health, education, women's empowerment, justice and security," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry.

EAPD said the media played an important role in fostering development.

The institution was established in 2014 through the merger of the Egyptian Fund for Technical Cooperation with Africa and a similar fund for Commonwealth of Independent States. Editors attending the two-week programme that began here last Sunday are drawn from Namibia, Nigeria, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, South Sudan, Senegal, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, among other countries.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #ZRP, #Egypt, #Police

